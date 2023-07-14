Prosecutors ask witnesses if Trump admitted losing 2020 race





Kushner testified before a grand jury at the federal courthouse in Washington last month, where he allegedly argued that he felt Trump truly believed the election was stolen, according to a person briefed on the matter.

Kushner’s interrogation shows that the federal investigation led by Special Counsel Jack Smith continues to pierce the layers closest to Trump as prosecutors weigh whether to bring charges against the former president as part of efforts to promote baseless claims of widespread voter fraud and to block or delay congressional certification of the Joe Bidens Electoral College victory.

A spokesperson for Kushner and a spokesperson for Trump did not respond to an email seeking comment.

But others in Trump’s orbit who interacted with him in the weeks following the 2020 election who have potentially more damaging accounts of Trump’s behavior were recently interviewed by the Special Advocates Office.

Among them is Alyssa Farah Griffin, director of White House communications in the days following the 2020 election. Repeating an account she provided last year to the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, she told prosecutors this spring that Trump told her in the days after the election: Can you believe I lost to Joe Biden?

At that point, I think he knew he had lost, Griffin told the House committee.

Griffins attorney Charles J. Cooper declined to comment.

Still other witnesses were questioned about whether aides told Trump he lost, according to people familiar with some of the testimony, another topic explored by the House committee. Witnesses were also asked about things the former president was telling people in the summer months leading up to Election Day and even as far back as the spring of 2020 when the coronavirus pandemic began.

The question of Trump’s intent could be important in bolstering the power of prosecutors if they decide to indict Trump in this case. It’s unclear what charges they might be considering, but the Democratic-controlled House Select Committee referred a number of possible charges to the Justice Department last year, including inciting an insurrection, the conspiracy to defraud the United States and obstruct an act. of Congress.

Prosecutors don’t need evidence from a defendant saying, I know I’m breaking the law. But their case is strengthened when they can produce evidence that the defendant knows there is no legal or factual basis for a claim, but continues to do so anyway.

Daniel Zelenko, a partner at Crowell & Moring and a former federal prosecutor, said being able to quote a defendant’s own words can go a long way to helping prosecutors convince a jury that the defendant should be convicted.

Words are incredibly powerful in white-collar cases because in many of them you won’t hear an accused because they rarely speak up, he said. So having those words in front of a jury gives them more weight and makes them more consequential.

Andrew Goldstein, the lead prosecutor in the Trump obstruction investigation and a partner at the Cooley law firm, said there were other benefits to having Trump’s own statements that were critical in a case. also potentially heavy.

Equally important, if the Justice Department has this kind of evidence, it could help justify to the public why charges in this case would be necessary, Goldstein said.

