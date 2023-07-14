Pak PM Sharif to hand over power to caretaker government ahead of general elections | world news





Pushing the country one step closer to a general election, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he would hand over power to a caretaker government next month.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif

We will hand over responsibility to the caretaker government in August 2023, he said Thursday in a televised address to the nation.

Sharif took over in April 2022 after leading a coalition of parties that removed Imran Khan from power in a parliamentary vote of no confidence. His term ends in mid-August.

The so-called caretaker government oversees national elections, which must be held within 60 days of the dissolution of the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament. If the legislature is dissolved a few days before the end of its term, elections must be held within 90 days.

The date of the ballot will be announced by the Electoral Commission.

Thursday’s announcement brings Pakistan one step closer to national elections due to be held later this year. The government has not yet announced when it will dissolve the National Assembly.

The polls aim to end the political volatility that has beleaguered the country since the ousting of former Prime Minister Imran Khan in April last year. The violence erupted after his brief arrest in May on corruption charges. A crackdown on his party and supporters has since decimated his power base.

The upheaval has also undermined efforts to shore up the country’s fragile economic situation. It secured a last-minute initial short-term deal with the International Monetary Fund to avoid a potential default, just hours before a $6.7 billion loan program expired.

The only way we have now is to break the begging bowl and stand tall, Sharif said, referring to Pakistan’s foreign debt.

It will be only the third time in the 76-year history of South Asian countries that the National Assembly will complete its five-year term, although no prime minister has served in that term.

Still, it can be seen as a sign of a strengthening of democracy in a country that was directly controlled by the mighty military for much of its post-independence history.

Pakistan needs a stable government to meet its significant economic challenges. Its growth is slowing sharply, facing record borrowing costs and persistently high inflation. All the while, the IMF is monitoring and assessing whether the government is doing enough to deliver on its part of the bailout deal.

