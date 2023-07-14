Uxbridge and South Ruislip by-election candidate Steve Tuckwell isn’t ashamed of being a Tory

If I were to win this election, which I did not expect to win, it would send the strongest possible message and it would put Sadiq Khan, Keir Starmer and his candidate from Camden under immense pressure to reconsider Ulez, dilute him in a way meaningful or delete it, which would be my preferred option, he says.

Mr Khan is set to expand the Ulez London Ultra Low Emission Zone to cover all 32 boroughs from August.

Motorists will be forced to pay £12.50 a day if they drive non-compliant vehicles within the new limits.

The Uxbridge by-election was sparked by the shock resignation of Mr Johnson last month in protest at the party’s investigation of the Privileges Committees, which he denounced as a witch hunt.

Having discovered he had knowingly lied to Parliament about lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street, the panel recommended that the former Tory leader be banned from the Commons for 90 days. But before MPs could vote on the conclusions, he stepped down with immediate effect.

He was quickly followed by his staunch ally Nigel Adams, who, with the resignation of David Warburton, put Mr Sunak on track for three by-elections, due later the same day.

Boris takes a back seat

Mr Tuckwell said he had gone through the commissions’ report and accepted its findings, but declined to say how he would have voted in the Commons.

He was keen to point out that the former prime minister is not on the ballot, suggesting he has other things he needs to do now.

For his part, Mr Johnson seems happy to take a back seat. Asked if he had asked the former leader for advice on coming to Uxbridge, Mr Tuckwell said Mr Johnson had called him very, very briefly last week to wish him well. The conversation lasted 30 to 45 seconds.

I was not very comfortable in it, he admitted.

He just said good luck, I hope everything goes well for you. And that was about it.

He added: I thanked him and that was the end of the call.

Loyalty to the party

While Mr Tuckwell would appear to be campaigning Tory, he said he never wavered in his loyalty to the party.

Her mother was a strong Labor supporter, while her father was a Liberal. At his childhood home in West Drayton, red and yellow posters were displayed.

He said he gravitated to the notion of conservative values ​​when working and earning. His first job was stacking shelves at Tesco on a Saturday while he was still at school.

My parents respected my opinions and it was not a political home. My father also distributed leaflets to liberals, he said.

Mr Tuckwell then followed in his father’s footsteps as a postman, riding one of those rickety old bikes, which he thoroughly enjoyed.

After a few years of delivering mail, he began to work his way up, moving into management and leadership, and ended up on the logistics side of the business. He has been in the business for three decades.

Constituency family ties

Mr Tuckwell’s family ties to the constituency go back generations, even his grandparents lived locally. He was born at Hillingdon Hospital; went to area primary and secondary schools; got his first job at Yiewsley; bought his first house in Ruislip Gardens; and raised a family. In 54 years, he has never lived anywhere else.

Every moment of my existence has been spent in this community outside of holidays, he joked.

There has been much speculation that Mr Johnson will return to the political fray after his dramatic departure last month. Mr Tuckwell said it was a question for the former prime minister.

He has his own priorities now. I mean, he just had another baby. He’s going to focus on that, I’m sure, and after the new chapter he’s chosen for himself, he said.

But my new chapter is winning this by-election in Uxbridge and South Ruislip on priorities that I’m very focused on. And then, if you look at what the experts are saying, I’m the underdog. I don’t expect to win this election at all.

The odds are stacked against me, so based on that, I have to work incredibly hard to get my message across to the community about what I represent and how I can represent them.