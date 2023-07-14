Putin gives green light to Ukraine to export grain: Erdogan





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan leaves a news conference during a NATO leaders’ summit in Vilnius, Lithuania July 12, 2023. Reuters/File Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Russian President Vladimir Putin had given his approval for Ukraine to resume grain exports. The revelation comes as the international community grapples with a global food crisis, and the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement has the potential to ease the situation. Speaking to reporters on Friday, Erdogan expressed confidence in the prospects for extending the deal and welcomed Putin’s upcoming visit in August. He stressed, “We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor.” However, the Kremlin has remained silent on the issue, refraining from making official statements regarding the potential expansion of the Black Sea grain deal. He stressed that any decision to extend the deal will depend on meeting its own set of conditions. This position underlines the importance of meeting the specific requirements set by Russia to guarantee the continuation of the agreement. In July 2022, the Black Sea Grains Initiative was brokered by the United Nations and Trkiye, in an effort to address the escalating global food crisis exacerbated by Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. and the ensuing blockade of Ukrainian ports. This initiative brought together Russia, Ukraine and other stakeholders to find solutions and mitigate the impact of the crisis. However, Putin has consistently issued warnings about the deal’s potential non-renewal, citing obstacles Russia has faced in its own export efforts. These challenges facing Russia have fueled concerns about the continuation of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, adding even more complexity to the negotiations and discussions surrounding the renewal of the agreement. Erdogan’s remarks indicate a shared understanding between the two leaders regarding the importance of facilitating grain exports from Ukraine. This announcement has important implications for global food security, as the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor Agreement would allow Ukraine to continue contributing to the alleviation of the global food crisis. The deal is currently set to expire next week, increasing the urgency of securing its extension. While the details of the extension have yet to be formalized, Erdogan’s assertion reinforces the positive momentum towards maintaining Ukraine’s grain exports. It also reflects ongoing diplomatic efforts between Turkey, Russia and Ukraine to address the pressing issue of global food shortages. Erdogan’s statement stresses the importance of collaboration and cooperation to address the challenges posed by the global food crisis. With the extension of the Black Sea Grain Corridor agreement, Ukraine could play an important role in supplying essential grains to countries facing food shortages. The international community is eagerly awaiting the outcome of Putin’s visit to Turkey in August, as it is expected to further strengthen the commitment to expand the Black Sea Grain Corridor deal. The collaboration between Turkey and Russia on this issue represents a potential breakthrough in solving the global food crisis.

