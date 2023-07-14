Xi Jinping’s inconsistent policy

The state of the Chinese economy is worse than the outside world thinks. This opinion, expressed in an article by period time by Desmond Shum, a former executive of a billion-dollar private Chinese company, should be enough to reveal the economic and financial disaster that Xi Jinping created at the Asian giant.

Xi Jinping is well known in his country as a devotee of Mao Zedong. Since coming to power in 2013, Xi has applied the same political, economic, cultural and repressive assumptions as his idol. He even managed to get the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to grant him the leadership of all the institutions of the country: Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party, Chairman of the Central Military Commission and President of China. He only lacks the appointment of Supreme Guide to carry out the same cult of his personality as that imposed by Mao.

However, what has China achieved under Mao’s leadership that inspires Xi Jinping to copy his actions? Objectively nothing. He only got absolute power which did not bring benefits to China. In economic terms, China was a third world or, as they are euphemistically called, a developing country, very poor, economically controlled by the state, extremely inefficient and isolated from the world economy. In political terms, it was a system without political freedoms and with brutal repression like that unleashed during the Cultural Revolution. The hope of the Chinese to change their lives was only emigration.

The economic openness that China experienced after Mao’s death lifted 600 million Chinese out of poverty, created private companies like Alibab valued at some $220 billion (almost double that of Amazon) and generated powerful and successful business class. The urban growth and modernism that occurred in China should have been a model for all countries with socialist regimes to follow. In macroeconomic terms, China has become the world’s second largest economy.

However, Xi Jinping, as soon as he took the reins of power, began to reverse capitalist success. Mandated all major private companies to appoint a Communist Party member (a sure whistleblower) to their board, appointed regulatory commissions to harass private companies followed by huge fines (Alibab paid 2, 75 billion dollars, Ant Group paid 984 million dollars, Tencent subsidiary Tenpay paid 415 million dollars), began to allocate huge resources to public companies (most of them in the red), banning even businessman Jack Ma to go public with his financial group Ant, which had prepared an initial public equity offering worth $34 trillion. , the largest in the world’s financial history.

All of these measures by Xi Jinping have had a serious impact on internal and external investment in China. The success of former leaders Jiang Zemin and Hu Hintao in placing economics above ideology has begun to evaporate. Although the first negative impact was received by large private companies, the second was received by the real estate sector. Evergrande, the largest company in the sector, associated with the Chinese government and cities, had anticipated the expected wave of foreign investment in China and started to build megacities in the central and western parts of the country. They even built fast railroads to connect the new towns to the east coast where the export ports are.

All of this real estate and infrastructure investment is not just abandoned, it’s never been occupied or used. It is estimated that there are 50 ghost towns in China (including 27 the size of New York) with a total of 65 million households. A real apocalypse. These are cities with all the modern infrastructure of avenues, traffic lights, shopping malls, aqueduct, sewers and, in many cases, metro: https://www.the-sun.com/news/7020446/china-haunting-ghost-cities-homes-abandoned/

Moreover, the banks that lent the money for these constructions do not receive the mortgage payment on these unsold houses and the impact is also devastating. The lack of bank liquidity has forced the government to inject trillions of dollars into the banking system. Last December they injected 2.9 billion US dollars and in January of this year another 2.4 billion US dollars.

Chinese cities are racking up debt for bonds issued of US$8 trillion. To understand the depth of China’s economic problems, it suffices to mention that the sum of public and private debt is equivalent to 275% of the country’s gross domestic product in an economy of 18 trillion US dollars. https://www.bloomberg.com/news/features/2023-06-29/china-economic-rebound-falters-weighed-by-debt-property-slump-little-stimulus#xj4y7vzkg

Following the old communist custom of blaming officials and not the system for economic disasters, Xi Jinping replaced the central bank chairman on July 1. The measure is mainly aimed at stemming another serious problem: the wave of foreign capital leaving China. These measures receive little media coverage abroad because severe sanctions are imposed on anyone who reveals the seriousness of the situation. https://asia.nikkei.com/Opinion/Beijing-is-on-the-prowl-for-anyone-bearing-bad-news-overseas?dicbo=v2-XvsyC84

On the other hand, a long list of Chinese macro-companies recorded declines in their revenues and the value of their assets of more than 23% (The SoftBank Group, Baidu, Didi, Jingdong, etc.)

Manufacturing activity, the heart of Chinese growth, suffered a 14.3% drop in sales last May. Youth unemployment has exceeded 20%, proof of China’s economic paralysis.

All these clues caused the value of the Chinese currency to fall against the dollar, forced the central bank to impose an interest rate cut to 1.9% and to consider the inevitable injection of an economic stimulus package. of a trillion dollars.

The root causes of China’s economic and financial disaster are indisputable:

1-Xi Jinping’s unbridled arms and nuclear race with its high costs.

2-The war against large private companies and the promotion of bankrupt state companies.

3-Xi Jinping’s hegemonic ambitions which led him to a cold war with the United States, which is his main market.

4-The strategic investments it has made in Africa and Latin America seeking to seize the sources of natural resources in these regions, but without return on the capital invested.

Xi Jinping’s political ambitions cannot coexist with China’s economic success. For this fundamental reason, his removal from power is the only rational way out of the serious multisectoral crisis China is going through.