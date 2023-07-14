Narendra Modi on the Champs lyses, and not everyone likes it





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Champs lysesce July 14: there is enough to make a whole thesis out of it, as the subject carries with it all the facets and contradictions of our time. The Indian leader is everything: the intolerant and illiberal Hindu nationalist; the bulwark against Chinese expansionism; the non-aligned which embodies the global South in a world in full reconfiguration; the country is emerging with nearly 1.5 billion inhabitants, which offers unlimited economic opportunities. Depending on whether we favor one or the other of the faces of India and its Prime Minister, we will be shocked or delighted to see him on the platform of honor on July 14, watching the parade of Indian soldiers who have come for the occasion. Returned, one might say, because Indian soldiers were present to defend France during the First World War. It is clear that France has chosen a close relationship with Modi’s India, and that this choice has advantages and constraints. A few months ago, the boss of the Indian family conglomerate Tata came to the Paris launch of a France-Asia Foundation; in a few strong sentences he had touted India’s strengths. Everything China does, we can do, he said in essence. So do it with a friendly country, concluded the powerful CEO who embodies the Indian economy better than anyone. This is obviously the great argument of India today: Apple has set up a second production line for its iPhones there, after China. Investments deserting Beijing due to political risk are shared between a few Asian countries, including India. After falling behind its great Chinese rival, India is trying to offer the same advantages, not without difficulty. But it is above all on the diplomatic level that India imposes itself, through its multi-alignment, a formula which means that it can abstain on Ukraine at the UN, participate in the BRICS club with China, chair the G20 this year, and strengthen its ties with the Americans. , including in armaments and technology. France has an advantage in the eyes of the Indians, it is not America! It makes it possible to diversify Western partnerships: result: New Delhi announced yesterday the purchase of 26 Rafales version for aircraft carriers, and three French submarines. Paris and Delhi find their account there, between middle powers which cultivate their relative independence. But there remains the not so hidden face of Narendra Modi, the illiberal side of this Hindu nationalist: it is not good to be a Muslim or a Christian in India under Modi, neither the leader of the opposition Rajiv Gandhi, deprived of his civic rights, nor a journalist or member of civil society under pressure. Admittedly, there are still elections and Mr. Modi’s party may lose regions, such as Karnataka recently, but as India specialist Christophe Jaffrelot points out in Le Monde, between elections, democracy is literally put on hold. . So should we have close relations with India? Yes of course. Should Narendra Modi be offered the platform for the national holiday? In the past, there were July 14 guests whom we later regretted, such as Bashar el-Assad or Muammar Gaddafi. But in a world that has become dangerous again, the Indian Prime Minister has managed to make himself essential, to the point of forgetting his dark side.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.radiofrance.fr/franceinter/podcasts/geopolitique/geopolitique-du-vendredi-14-juillet-2023-8320448 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos