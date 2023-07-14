Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi illegal marriage case: Pak court declares the case admissible





Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) with his wife Bushra Bibi (L) arrives to appear before a high court in Lahore. (Photo: AFP)

The lawsuit against former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and former first lady Bushra Bibi claims that they married before the end of Bibis’ iddat period, thus rendering the marriage un-Islamic.

A Pakistani court has declared that the case of Pakistani President Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan’s illegal marriage to Bushra Bibi during the Bibis iddat period is admissible in court, according to NewsPK.

Iddat is a waiting period of 130 days, or a period of abstinence after the end of a woman’s marriage by divorce, death or any other mode of separation from her husband, during which the woman is expected to remain celibate , according to Islamic Sharia laws.

Imran Khan married his third wife, Bushra Bibi, in February 2018 and the petitioner, Muhammad Hanif, said Bibis’ former husband divorced her in November 2017, breaking the 130-day abstinence period rule that is contrary to Sharia and Muslim norms.

Hanif also maintained that the former Pakistani prime minister and the former first lady cohabited even though their first nikah occurred without the completion of Bushra Bibis’ obligatory period of Iddat.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ADSJ) Islamabad Muhammad Azam Khan dismissed the case and remanded it to the civil court for hearing.

Previously, a civil court declared the petition challenging the legality of the marriage inadmissible.

Imran Khan’s marriage to his third wife Bushra Bibi is mired in controversy due to the timing of the marriage. Mufti Mohammad Saeed, the cleric who performed the wedding ceremony, told a court earlier in April that the wedding ceremony took place during the compulsory abstinence period.

Mufti Mohammad Saeed also told the court at the time that Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi had entered into an illegal and un-Islamic union for mere prediction as Imran believed that if he married Bushra Bibi on New Year’s Day 2018, he would be elected Prime Minister of Pakistan.

He also said that Imran Khan contacted him again in February 2018 for re-arranging the wedding ceremony as the first ceremony was against Sharia principles.

I was told that the Nikah was celebrated during Bushra Bibis Iddat as she got divorced in November 2017. But there was a prediction that the PTI Chairman would become Prime Minister if he married Bushra on January 1, 2018, said Saeed, according to a report from Dawn.

