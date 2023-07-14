Lara Trump: Donald Trump told her he lost in 2020





Former President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump told a rally of MAGA activists in March that he told her they had lost the election in 2020 and should fight to win in 2024.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference last March, Lara Trump said it was difficult to see President Joe Biden declared president after the 2020 election.

But a wise man once said: Sometimes in losing a battle you find a new way to win the war, Lara Trump told the crowd. This wise man, of course, was my father-in-law, the 45th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

Lara Trump did not explain further what Trump meant by the comment, or when exactly he told her that. Requests for comment from the Trump campaign and Mrs. Trump were not immediately returned Friday morning.

Federal prosecutors investigating Trump’s efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat pressed Trump’s son-in-law and former senior adviser Jared Kushner last month to find out if Trump knew he lost the election to Biden, reported Thursday. the New York Times.

Kushner told the grand jury he believed Trump really thought he had won the election, the newspaper reported.

Two of Trump’s former White House aides, Cassidy Hutchinson and Alyssa Farah Griffin, testified last year that Trump privately admitted he knew he had lost to Biden, even as he continued to push his supporters to try to overturn the election results.

Scott Eisen/Getty Images

