Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to hand over power to caretaker government in August ahead of general elections





Image source: The term of the PA parliament in Pakistan would end on August 14

Pakistani Interim Government: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif promised his country on Thursday that the government would transfer power to an interim authority in August to lead it until general elections. In a televised address to the country, Sharif added that his administration had removed “landmines” that former Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid to hamper Pakistan’s interests.

We will hand over this responsibility in August 2023 to the caretaker government, he said. The Pakistani prime minister’s recent statement comes a day after he said parliament’s term would end on August 14 to make way for a caretaker administration and elections. Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz Party (PML-N) leader Sharif, who was sworn in in April last year, also claimed he had been given the sacred responsibility to lead the country as prime minister .

How is the interim government named in Pakistan?

The interim government is appointed in Pakistan after the outgoing Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition have given their agreement. If they cannot agree on a name, the Prime Minister and the Leader of the Opposition will forward their names to a bipartisan committee to focus on a name within a given timeframe.

If the committee also fails, the Election Commission of Pakistan receives the same names and chooses one of them to serve as Prime Minister. The Acting Prime Minister appoints a Cabinet to manage the business of government, and they leave office as soon as the newly elected Prime Minister is sworn in.

According to reports, it is still unclear who the interim leader would be, although political parties are holding talks to choose one by consensus. In his speech, Sharif said his administration had made an effort to remove the “rubble of destruction” left by his predecessor Khan in just 15 months.

ALSO READ: Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz regrets that neighboring countries have made greater progress when his term was due to end on August 14

Sharif denounces the former government led by Imran Khan

He said the government succeeded in putting out the fire caused by the mismanagement, inefficiency and conspiracy of the former government. He took credit for overcoming some of the toughest challenges, solving problems and giving direction to the economy and the country. It is worth mentioning here that Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was ousted from power in April 2022, after the National Assembly passed a no-confidence motion against him.

(With PTI entries)

latest world news

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/world/pakistan-prime-minister-shehbaz-sharif-to-handover-power-to-caretaker-government-in-august-ahead-of-general-elections-imran-khan-2023-07-14-881010 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos