Indonesian president urges ASEAN not to become a platform for conflict





Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Friday urged the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) not to become a platform for conflict and a tool used by any nation. We in ASEAN are committed to continuously strengthening unity and solidarity as well as strengthening ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region, Widodo told reporters. top diplomats in the bloc. Indonesia is the current chair of ASEAN, its fifth time in 1976, 1996, 2003, 2011, 2023, and Jakarta is hosting the 56th Foreign Ministers’ Meeting which ends today. ASEAN should not be an area of ​​competition. It will not become an agent of any country and we must respect international laws. So we really hope for cooperation and support from ASEAN partners, Jokowi said, according to Jakarta-based Antara News. “There is a saying in Indonesia: one can become a winner without degrading others, without defeating others. For this, I invite us to be honorable winners,” the president said. In a joint statement on Thursday, senior diplomats from the blocs reaffirmed ASEAN’s continued support for Myanmar’s efforts to bring peace, stability, rule of law, promote harmony and reconciliation among different communities, as well as ensuring sustainable and equitable development in Rakhine State. They underscored ASEAN’s continued support to ensure the safety and security of all communities in Rakhine State as effectively as possible and to facilitate the voluntary return of displaced persons in a safe, secure and dignified manner. ASEAN is a political and economic union of 10 member states in Southeast Asia Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam that promotes intergovernmental cooperation and facilitates economic integration, political and socio-cultural among its members in Asia-Pacific.

