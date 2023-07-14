Indias Narendra Modi celebrated in France during tense July 14 celebrations





PARIS — Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored during French National Day celebrations on Friday, which are taking place under tight security two weeks after riots swept the country. Around 45,000 police have been deployed while fireworks sales have been banned as the government aims to prevent a repeat of the urban violence seen in late June following the police killing of a teenager. The annual July 14 festivities, which mark the storming of the Bastille prison at the start of the French Revolution in 1789, began with a traditional military parade in the morning. Tanks, planes, infantry and even cavalry swept down the Champs-Élysées, as an aerobatic team flew overhead. Several hundred Indian soldiers also took part, and three of the 36 French-made Rafale fighter jets acquired by New Delhi as part of a major military overhaul also flew over Paris. We all could see a wonderful picture of our cooperation at sea, on land and in the air, Modi told French President Emmanuel Macron during a joint statement by the leaders after the talks at the presidential palace. India’s defense ministry on Thursday announced plans to procure 26 more Rafales for use on its new aircraft carrier, along with three more Scorpene-class submarines, a deal that is expected to be worth billions of euros. First prize for Modi Mr Macron’s red carpet welcome comes weeks after Mr Modi received the rare honor of a state dinner at the White House in Washington, a city he was once banned from visiting. Despite differences over the war in Ukraine and human rights concerns in India, Western democracies are courting New Delhi as a military and economic counterweight to China. We share concerns about the risks of fragmentation of the international community, about war, Mr Macron said, while Mr Modi said India was ready to help restore lasting peace. Mr. Macron spoke of a convergence between France and India 25 years after the signing of a strategic partnership agreement. We together defend the same idea of ​​the Indo-Pacific, a space that must remain open and free from any hegemonic power, he said, during the press conference with Mr. Modi, in a veiled reference to Beijing . Ahead of the parade, Mr Macron awarded Mr Modi the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest order of merit. Loss of trustworthy July 14 is expected to be a more sober affair than in previous years after five nights of rioting from June 27 following the fatal police shooting of a teenager in the Paris suburbs. The most intense urban clashes in nearly two decades have seen thousands of cars torched, public property destroyed and more than 3,700 people arrested, many of them minors. Some cities have canceled their traditional fireworks for fear of violence, and buses and trams must stop running in the Paris region from 10 p.m.

