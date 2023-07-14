Government officials stunned by ‘surprising’ spike in Chinese donations to UPenn after Biden think tank opens





The former Department of Education chief investigator says the agency noticed a ‘surprising’ increase in Chinese donations to the University of Pennsylvania after President Joe Biden opened his think tank at the school in 2017. “It was extraordinary,” Paul Moore, who served as the agency’s chief investigative counsel during the Trump administration, said in congressional testimony on Thursday. UPenn raised more than $100 million from China-based contributors between 2017 and 2022, the Free Washington Beaconreported earlier this year. This was a substantial increase from the four years prior to 2017, when the school received a total of $19 million. Moore’s testimony comes as UPenn and the Penn Biden Center come under scrutiny over the surge in foreign donations, many of them anonymous, that coincided with the think tank’s opening and the election of President Joe Biden. Watchdog groups said the funding raised concerns about buying foreign influence. UPenn said no foreign donations go to the Penn Biden Center and the think tank is supported by the school’s general budget. But Moore said foreign contributions to UPenn’s general fund could have been channeled indirectly to the Penn Biden Center. “These funds were mixed and certainly went to general operations, and may have gone to the Biden Center,” he said. Rep. Jim Banks (R., Ind.) asked Moore if other universities have seen similar increases in Chinese funding. Under federal law, schools that receive government support are required to disclose their overseas donations to the Department of Education. “Not in this time frame. Absolutely not,” Moore said, adding that while other schools have seen an increase in donations in China, none have seen an increase to the same extent as UPenn. “It was especially surprising to see with UPenn what they had received. It was very remarkable,” he said. The former Department of Education official told the committee that his office declined to investigate the donations because there was no evidence that UPenn violated any of the agency’s laws by accepting the donation. funding. “Members of Congress have written to us asking for an investigation,” he said. “That would have been a very political thing, frankly inappropriate, for the General Counsel’s office.” Several top Biden officials worked at the think tank before joining the administration, including Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who served as director of the Penn Biden Center. The National Legal and Policy Center, a government watchdog group, said the donations raised concerns about buying foreign influence and called on the Department of Education to release the names of anonymous donors. “The Department of Education’s policy of hiding the identities of foreign entities flooding our universities with billions of dollars fosters a toxic brew of black money and corruption,” said Tom Anderson, director of the Government Integrity Project of the center. Free tag in January.

