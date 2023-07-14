Iowa state senator’s support for Trump sours, shifts to DeSantis





A Republican senator from Iowa has revoked his support for former President Donald Trump after he attacked Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds on social media.

First-term Republican state Senator Jeff Reichman announced Thursday that he now endorses Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for president in 2024 after Trump criticized the popular GOP governor on his social media site. , Truth Social, after she abstained from endorsing a GOP presidential primary candidate. in 2024.

“Trump is very outspoken. We expect that, and it’s good when he’s focused on the right people,” Reichman said in an interview with the Des Moines Register. “And then this week when he focused on our governor, I felt it was the right thing to do to watch over our governor, our local team here. With that in mind, I decided to withdraw my endorsement for Trump.”

Jeff Reichman, Iowa State Senator

Former U.S. President Donald Trump waves to supporters accompanied by Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds during a campaign rally, in Davenport, Iowa, U.S., March 13, 2023. (Reuters)

Kim Reynolds, Governor of Iowa, speaks during a campaign kick-off event for Ron DeSantis, Governor of Florida, in Clive, Iowa, U.S., Tuesday, May 30, 2023. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Reichman added that Governor Reynolds was “like family” and after Trump’s remarks decided to withdraw his endorsement and support Governor DeSantis’ presidential run.

Trump claimed he “opened up” the governorship to Reynolds in 2018 and then endorsed her “when she fell behind.”

“I don’t invite him to events!” Trump wrote.

TRUMP SLAMS IOWA REPUBLICAN GOVERNOR TO REMAIN NEUTRAL IN RACE FOR 2024 PRESIDENTIAL NOMINATION

In a subsequent Twitter post, DeSantis called the Hawkeye State Governor a “strong leader” who knows how to “ignore the tweets.”

“Kim Reynolds is a strong leader who knows how to ignore the chirps and just do it.” DeSantis wrote in a Twitter post. “She got a landslide re-election because she did great, and she’s about to deliver even more to the Iowans in the special session.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds introduces unpictured former U.S. President Donald Trump at an ‘America First Education Policy’ event in Davenport, Iowa, U.S., Monday, March 13, 2023. (Miriam Alarcon Avila/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

In 2017, Trump named longtime Republican Iowa Governor Terry Branstad US Ambassador to China. Reynolds, who was lieutenant governor at the time, succeeded Branstad as governor. The then-president endorsed Reynolds ahead of his close election in 2018 to a full term. Reynolds was easily re-elected by 19 points last year.

Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson called Trump’s criticism of Reynolds “dictatorial”, saying “America deserved better than Donald Trump”.

TOP GOP DONOR GIVES SCOTT A CLOSER LOOK AS DESANTIS ‘2024 DIDN’T TAKE OFF’

“No one should be attacked for refusing to support a politician. This behavior is dictatorial,” former governor Asa Hutchinson wrote in a post on Twitter. “I applaud @KimReynoldsIA for welcoming all the GOP candidates to Iowa. America deserves better than Donald Trump.”

Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley called the governor a “conservative rock star” in a Twitter post. “As I always say, Iowa grows strong women!”

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley (center) smiles as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds (left) introduces her. Haley held a town hall in Urbandale, Iowa, after announcing her candidacy for President of the United States. (Greg Hauenstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign event with Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds Friday, March 10, 2023, in Davenport, Iowa. (AP Photo/Ron Johnson)

While remaining neutral, Reynolds has hosted a number of presidential hopefuls in his home state, including former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Reynolds joined Casey DeSantis at the launch of “Mamas for DeSantis” last week, a campaign aimed at getting more women and parents into the DeSantis camp.

The DeSantis campaign also announced two new legislative endorsements Thursday from Rep. Josh Meggers, R-Grundy Center, and Rep. Matt Rinker, R-Burlington.

Thirty-nine Iowa lawmakers have endorsed DeSantis, according to DeSantis’ Never Back Down press release.

Senator Reichman’s office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

