Eastern Europe – Boris Johnson criticizes NATO’s ‘mealy mouth’ over Ukraine membership | Boris Johnson





Boris Johnson has criticized NATO’s “scandalous procrastination” and called for a timetable to be drawn up for Ukraine to join the alliance after this week’s difficult summit in Lithuania. Writing in his weekly Daily Mail column, the former prime minister said it was “no wonder” that Volodymyr Zelenskiy “struggled” to hide his frustration at the joint statement released on Tuesday, which did not describe no roadmap for NATO membership. . The leaders of the 31 NATO countries have refused to establish clear conditions for Ukraine’s membership, fearing, like Germany and the United States, that too firm a commitment could lead to a Russian escalation. . Johnson expressed sympathy for Zelenskiy, as Ukraine’s president tweeted that it was unprecedented and absurd that no deadline had been set for his country to be formally invited to join NATO or be admitted as a member. . While Western leaders acknowledged that Ukraine could not join NATO immediately, given Article 5 which would oblige all other countries in the alliance to take up arms against Russia, Johnson expressed his concerns that some countries might reject this decision as part of a negotiated solution. with Russia. This is madness, Johnson wrote. Throughout this war, Westerners have tended to make the same mistake again and again: overestimating Putin and underestimating Ukraine. He continued: No country needs NATO membership so much. All the alliance needed to do was establish a timeline, not instant membership; it makes no sense as long as the war is alive – but for membership as soon as victory is won. All we needed was words that membership could start as soon as the war was over, with the understanding that it could be as early as next year. It would have been the right message for these brave Ukrainians who are now fighting for their lives like struggling swimmers who suddenly see the safety of the coast. Johnson, who was close to Zelenskiy while he was in No 10 and has visited Ukraine since he left office as prime minister, said the assurances in the statement amounted to little more than those adopted in 2008. The group of major economies, known as the G7, has also pledged to put in place plans for long-term security arrangements to ensure arms supplies and economic support to Ukraine as the war continues. Johnson said change was not enough, adding: It’s time to be strong, end outright procrastination and get Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible. Rishi Sunak took a cautious public stance this week, with the prime minister telling reporters he wanted to see “demonstrable progress” towards eventual membership and that Ukraine’s “legitimate place” was in the alliance. Ben Wallace, the British Defense Secretary, went further in an interview, saying that Ukraine had demonstrated that it was a healthier democracy by fighting Russia and that whenever the conflict ended we should be ready as soon as possible to bring Ukraine closer”.

