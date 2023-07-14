Erdogan says Putin agreed to allow Ukraine to export grain





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.mei.edu/ Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to allow Ukraine to expand grain exports, potentially easing the current global food crisis. In a statement to reporters on Friday, Erdogan expressed confidence in the prospects for extending the deal and highlighted the deal reached with Putin during their talks. The deal, which is due to expire next week, has significant implications for addressing food shortages around the world. “We are preparing to welcome Putin in August, and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor,” Erdogan noted, underscoring the alignment between the two leaders on the issue. The deal is seen as a crucial step in securing Ukraine’s ability to export grain and provide much-needed aid to countries struggling with food shortages. However, the Kremlin remained silent on the issue, refraining from making official statements. He stressed that the extension of the agreement would only be considered if certain conditions set by Russia were met. This ambiguity adds a layer of uncertainty to the situation, as the specific requirements for the extension of the agreement remain undisclosed. Meeting these conditions will play a crucial role in determining the fate of the Black Sea grain deal and its potential impact on the global food crisis. In July 2022, the United Nations and Turkey played an important role in the negotiation of the Black Sea Grains Initiative, which brought together Russia, Ukraine and other stakeholders. The initiative was aimed at addressing the growing global food crisis, which was further exacerbated by the invasion of Moscow and the subsequent blockade of Ukrainian ports. However, tensions have arisen in the ongoing discussions for the renewal of the Black Sea Grains Initiative. Russian President Vladimir Putin has consistently issued warnings about the deal’s potential non-renewal, citing obstacles to Russia’s own exports as the main reason for his stance. The extension of the Black Sea Grain Export Agreement has far-reaching consequences, as it plays a vital role in solving the global food crisis. The deal allows Ukraine, a major grain exporter, to continue exporting its grain to countries facing food shortages. By extending the deal, Erdogan and Putin aim to facilitate the smooth flow of grain from Ukraine, helping developing countries in Africa, the Middle East and elsewhere. Erdogan’s announcement comes at a critical time, as the expiration of the deal looms in the near future. The deal helped mitigate the effects of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, which disrupted grain exports and caused global food prices to rise. Although details of the expansion plan were not disclosed, Erdogan’s statement underlines the shared commitment between Turkey and Russia to expand the Black Sea grain corridor. President Putin’s upcoming visit to Turkey in August adds further importance to discussions on extending the agreement. The extension of the grain export agreement should be welcomed by the international community, especially by countries heavily dependent on Ukrainian grain imports. The development offers hope to poor countries struggling with food insecurity, as a continued supply of grain from Ukraine will help stabilize prices and ensure food availability.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1090546-erdogan-claims-putin-agreed-to-allow-ukraine-to-export-grain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos