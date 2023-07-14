Pakistani Prime Minister Sharif announces he will hand over power next month, paving the way for general elections





Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced on Thursday that he would hand over power to a caretaker government on August 14, setting the stage for general elections amid growing uncertainty over the vote.

During a speech in Islamabad, the Prime Minister said: I assure you that our government will end on August 14, and whenever elections are held, be it October or November, the Election Commission of Pakistan l will announce.

Mr Sharif of the Pakistan Muslim League was elected as the unopposed successor to Imran Khan’s government after leading a coalition of opposition parties to overthrow his government through a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022.

His term is due to end in mid-August.

According to the constitution, general elections are held 60 days after the end of the constitutional term of the National Assembly. However, if the government chooses to dissolve the lower house of parliament shortly before the end of its constitutional term, the election window is extended to 90 days after the dissolution.

Mr. Sharifs’ latest statement suggests that his government has no intention of dissolving the National Assembly before its term ends on August 14.

It comes after Pakistan’s Election Commission postponed a key vote in Punjab state until October 8, citing security concerns and an ongoing economic crisis.

Pakistan’s Supreme Court has called moves to delay elections in Punjab unconstitutional and demanded more transparency around the decision, while ordering the government to release 21 billion rupees ($60 million) in funds to pay the voting in Punjab.

It is hoped the general election will finally ease a long-running political crisis that has beleaguered the country since Mr Khan and his PTI party were ousted from government and responded with unprecedented nationwide protests demanding a new snap general election. .

It remains unclear whether Mr Khan would be able to run for office, as he faces nearly 200 different criminal charges ranging from sedition to corruption. Mr Khan has denied the charges and said they are politically motivated.

Thousands of PTI supporters staged violent protests and attacked sites associated with the military establishment after Mr Khan was arrested and detained by National Accountability Bureau officials.

Continued political turmoil has only deepened the cash-strapped country’s economic crisis. He finally managed to secure a $3 billion rescue package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday after a long period of negotiations.

