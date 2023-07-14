Modi honored for July 14 in France amid heightened security

French fighter jets trailed red-white-blue smoke over Paris landmarks, families held picnics and firefighters staged holiday balls across France to celebrate July 14, a moment of much-needed celebration after the mass protests, riots and political divisions that have torn the country apart this year.

Not everyone felt the spirit of freedom, equality and brotherhood that the party aims to embody. Traditional fireworks were banned in some cities, and trams and buses stopped after dark across France to avoid further unrest in deprived neighborhoods. And an exceptional 130,000 police have been deployed across the country to maintain order.

This year’s celebrations marking the start of the French Revolution on July 14, 1789 come in the wake of the country’s worst urban violence in nearly 20 years, following the police killing of a teenage boy. North African descent who laid bare his anger at entrenched racial inequality and discrimination.







01:52

Fighter jets and military helicopters whizzed past the site where Nahel Merzouk, 17, was killed last month on Friday, in Place Nelson Mandela in the Paris suburb of Nanterre, en route to the Arc de Triomphe and VIP guests watching the awe-inspiring Bastille Day Parade. The streets of Nanterre were exceptionally quiet as local residents gathered to watch the flyover.

A few kilometers (miles) away, crowds lined the Champs-Élysées to watch the annual parade, which included 6,500 people marching, 94 planes and helicopters, 219 ground vehicles, 200 horses and 86 dogs this year.

India was the guest of honour, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi alongside French President Emmanuel Macron. About 240 Indian troops led the march and French-made Indian warplanes joined the aerial display. France often features international partners on Bastille Day.







02:01 France 24

Russia’s war in Ukraine, at the heart of last year’s July 14 celebrations, also echoed events this year. Vehicles on display included the anti-Caesar missile batteries that France provides to Ukraine, and Ukrainian officials were invited to join Macron in the VIP seats. Macron awarded a posthumous Legion of Honor to French journalist Arman Soldin, who was killed in Ukraine earlier this year.

Concerts, parties and parades are held in cities across France to commemorate the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 which marked the start of the French Revolution, and Friday events were largely festive.

Even in Nanterre, the site of last month’s police killings, some residents who gathered to watch the holiday flyover saw reason to celebrate.

“It’s a moment of pleasure,” said Aurélie V., 38, who accompanied her newborn to attend the parade. She spoke on the condition that her surname would not be used due to ongoing tensions in her neighborhood. I came here to share this with my son, to show the strength of our country.

But signs of unease remained.

Roses on a roadside memorial in Merzouk had long withered from Friday July 14 celebrations. A nearby Monoprix supermarket was still barricaded, and the walls near the intersection where the police shot the teenager were still spray-painted with angry words: Vengeance for Nahel, anti-police slogan ACAB, and Death to the king, a apparent dig at what is considered leadership disconnected from Macron.

The deadly shootout in Merzouk at point-blank range during a roadside check, captured on video, triggered several days of clashes with the police, the burning of hundreds of buildings and vehicles and the looting of shops in cities and towns. municipalities in France.

A group of activists and immigrants defied a ban on political gatherings on Friday and demonstrated in eastern Paris against a proposed immigration law that would make deportations easier.

There is no equality when you kill a 17-year-old for traffic violations or when you let immigrant teenagers sleep on the streets, said Aimé Kiamenga, a 19-year-old activist with the group. SOS Racism. France has lost its values, and its system is becoming more and more repressive.

Protesters also called for an end to police brutality, which advocates say often targets people of African descent. Many people living in neglected housing estates that trace their roots to former French colonies, such as Merzouk, struggle with lack of opportunity and racism on a daily basis.

Macron did not directly address the issues raised by the Merzouk murder, instead focusing on supporting the exceptionally high number of towns affected by the violence and increasing the police presence to restore calm. A presidential aide said the violence of the unrest had no impact on the July 14 parade, but noted that the celebrations came at a time when there was a need to reaffirm national cohesion.

The party comes after months of mass protests and strikes earlier this year against a law raising the retirement age to 64, which led to a showdown in parliament when the Macron government used special powers to force it to pass without a vote. Many voters remain angry with the bill and Macron’s tactics.

Because unrest tends to skyrocket each year around July 14 and because France remains on edge, the government deployed an exceptional force of 130,000 police on Thursday and Friday.

In the night from Thursday to Friday, the Ministry of the Interior reported 97 people arrested in urban violence and 218 cars burned across the country. It was a little less than last year.

(AP)