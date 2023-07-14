Ron Faucheux: narrowing of the primary field against Donald Trump | Opinions and editorials





To defeat Donald Trump, his main Republican opponents may at some point have to unite in favor of the nuclear option: get out of the race and support a candidate against the former president.

Trump is strongest against a splintered, multi-candidate primary field like he won in 2016. But against a single nomination challenger, the former president could be in trouble, especially if Republican voters ultimately decide that his baggage staff is too heavy for them. in a crucial national election.

Polls show Trump crushing his GOP rivals. The indictments did not hurt him with his base. While his lead over second-placed Ron DeSantis remains huge, the average of five national polls shows Trump beating the Florida governor by 30 points. Trump beats all his challengers combined by a narrower gap of 11 points (52% to 41%).

Clearing the field for a Trump challenger would be hard to do, some say impossible. There is not a single Republican power broker, no former president or congressional leader, with the clout to make this happen.

But there are other centers of party power that could help do that. The top 50 Republican donors and fundraisers, for example, pumped more than $1.1 billion into party coffers last year. Yes, some of them are attached to Trump, but all 50 want a general election winner. Ask yourself: how many types of companies in this group would hire a CEO for their company that is under indictment on 71 counts?

Plus, there are elected officials who could push to narrow the field, like Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, no Trump fan, and Senate Whip John Thune, who once endorsed U.S. Senator Tim Scott. , of South Carolina. Republican governors could play a role in the state primaries, such as Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu; the two would like to find a way around Trump’s nomination.

Well-funded conservative groups are already trying to convince party voters to look beyond Trump. Win It Back, the political action committee linked to the Club for Growth, spends millions on ads to do this; Americans for Prosperity, linked to billionaire Charles Koch, has raised over $70 million.

If Republicans unite around a candidate to oppose Trump, who would it be? He or she must look like a general election winner and have the respect of other candidates.

DeSantis retains a strong following among Republican voters and still votes well against President Joe Biden, but his White House prospects appear to have stalled. His campaign lacks soul, depth and breadth; it is too rigid, tactical and impersonal. Republicans wonder if he’s a one-trick pony. Sure, he can push hot buttons on state cultural issues, but can he seize the opportunity for a national campaign? The view that DeSantis is the only Republican capable of beating Trump and winning the general election is fading. Unless his campaign improves, it’s hard to see other candidates dropping out in his favor.

Who else could it be?

A few months ago, this column raised the possibility that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin was a compromise candidate. His election and short term as governor demonstrated the kind of political dexterity and clever positioning a Republican needs to get elected. Although not in the works, Youngkin remains a possibility. More recently, media mogul Rupert Murdoch reportedly took an interest in his prospects.

There is also Scott. He is campaigning positively and beginning to make progress. A survey in Iowa ranks him third, ahead of better-known prospects Mike Pence, Nikki Haley and Chris Christie. Scotts’ calling card is personal: his current opponents may find it easier to rally around him, a popular new face with an uplifting conservative message, than they would around other candidates they consider with less respect.

Anyone could emerge, but one thing is certain: if the Republicans want to maximize their strength against the Democrats, if they want to win both the White House and Congress, they need a strong candidate who can expand their party’s appeal.

Paving the way for this candidate is not a last-minute task. The process is due to start right after the first debate next month.

Ron Faucheux is a nonpartisan political analyst, pollster, and writer based in Louisiana. It publishes LunchtimePolitics.com, a national polling and public opinion newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nola.com/opinions/ron-faucheux-narrowing-primary-field-against-donald-trump/article_3617c16e-21bc-11ee-9e31-4bec8f35e85c.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos