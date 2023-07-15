Donald Trump’s visit to UFC 290 is part of a larger media strategy





Donald Trump at UFC 264. IMAGO Network/USA TODAY

We’re less than a year and a half away from the start of the 2024 presidential election, and Donald Trump’s campaign strategy looks set to take a more unique approach than ever. The former president’s recent appearance at UFC 290 served as a reminder of just how deep his ties to MMA and the UFC have become during his tenure, and it seems like a sign that promotion will be a big part of that. his next campaign.

Last weekend’s UFC event saw Trump speak to an eclectic mix of celebrities, from chef Guy Fieri to actor and director Mel Gibson, both of whom were in attendance at UFC 290. Perhaps the most notable moment was to have been Trump’s ten-second handshake with Joe Rogan at ringside.

Trump adviser Steven Cheung posted video of the interaction on Twitter, of an enthusiastic Rogan and a cordial Trump continuously shaking hands, pointing fingers and exchanging encouraging comments. Shortly after appearing on social media platforms, the video went viral and was cited in numerous articles detailing Trump’s appearance on the fight card.

It might not seem like such a notable interaction, all things considered. However, in numerous episodes of his Joe Rogan Experience podcast, the longtime UFC commentator has openly expressed his distaste for Trump as a politician, public figure and human being, calling the former president ” man-baby” and claiming that he had turned down many offers. for Trump to make an appearance on Rogan’s podcast. It’s probably because of this background that the two shaking hands sparked such a big reaction on social media.

Across multiple platforms, many users were in disbelief and frustrated with this publicity stunt. Including even celebrities as notable as Jack White, lead singer of the White Stripes. On the morning of July 10, White took to Instagram to speak out against famous people who took the time to meet and greet the Republican strongman, proclaiming that “Anyone who ‘normalizes’ or treats this sickening fascist, racist, con , a disgusting bit of st trump with any level of respect is ALSO disgusting in my book.

In America’s increasingly divided political climate, it’s no surprise that Trump’s public appearance at UFC 290 ruffled a lot of feathers. What is interesting this time is the decor; we’re used to seeing Trump at rallies filled with red-faced, screaming supporters or causing firestorms at a press conference with inflammatory remarks, not lounging with Dana White next to the Octagon .

In fact, in terms of public appearances, live streams and videos of Trump’s speeches have been surprisingly absent from cable news, which was his golden goose for GOP propaganda in previous years. His appearance at UFC 290 last week may provide insight into a new media strategy that was recently revealed by Trump’s campaign and public relations team.

According to Politico, the Trump campaign has recently moved into non-mainstream media with impressionable male audiences affiliated with contact and combat sports; that includes numerous podcasts, such as UFC Unfiltered, the Nelk Boys’ Full Send podcast, and even “Iron” Mike Tyson’s Hotboxin’ podcast, which Trump supposedly could appear on in the coming months. Rumor has it that Trump may even be interviewed on Barstool Sports, a sports media giant in the online landscape that caters to an audience of young men.

UFC could be a way to attract young male voters

Trump’s efforts to make smaller appearances on niche shows and programs instead of appearing on newscasts suggest a risky but acute strategy aimed at appealing to less politically active voters, such as young audiences who connect to these platforms.

In response to these recent stunts, particularly those at UFC 290, Republican strategist Andy Surabian says, “Doing non-mainstream media and showing up at major cultural events like UFC fights allows the former president Trump to reach a completely different audience than doing an interview on Fox News or other political outlets, puts himself in front of people who are far less politically engaged and don’t necessarily have an ingrained view of him.

Trump clearly wants to prioritize catering to audiences who put sports before politics by appearing on podcasts like UFC Unfiltered to talk about boxing and combat sports, as one of the show’s hosts claimed. for 40 minutes when they recently interviewed him for an upcoming show. Essentially, by distancing himself from political discourse and engaging in bipartisan chatter on these podcasts, Trump is trying to cement his mark with younger audiences more in the vein of the culture (MMA culture in this context).

Audiences of non-mainstream media and fight events may begin to recognize their distance from the previous years’ political rhetoric for which they are known, and as a result, Trump’s public image will come into conflict with these “entrenched views.” on him” mentioned above. in the minds of younger male combat sports fans, which could benefit their personal view of Trump and increase change by getting younger, more politically inactive males to vote.

Trump’s history with combat sports gives him easy access

So why is this happening in combat sports, among all public events and industries? That’s because Trump has been known for his ties to combat leaders for more than three decades and has hosted a number of combat events on his properties. As seen at UFC 290, Trump is friends with Dana White as well as boxing promoter Don King, and has hosted boxing and wrestling shows at his Atlantic City, NJ casino. Trump advisers say appearing on non-traditional platforms illustrates a comfort he has around fame and sports culture that few other politicians can boast of.

Overall, these recent stunts and appearances appear to be part of an effort by the Trump campaign to convert the tough, edgy, and often anti-“woke” atmosphere surrounding niche media platforms into more votes for the ex. -president; achieved by emphasizing (and distorting) modern cultural integration while downplaying the political divides that often distract Gen-Zers and millennials from mainstream news and media.

What does it look like in 2023? Showing up to UFC 290 to shake hands with Joe Rogan, then being a guest on all the guy and celebrity podcasts to entertain the idea that your exit music at a fight event is a Kid Rock song , apparently.

