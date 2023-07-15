Jokowi Invites ASEAN Foreign Ministers and Partners: Let’s Win Without Crowds
President Joko Widodo on Friday (7/14) received a courtesy visit from ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners at Shangri-La Hotel, Jakarta. On this occasion, in addition to highlighting Indonesia’s efforts to become ASEAN chair this year, Jokowi cited a Javanese proverb that more or less invites all parties to seek win-win solution.
During Friday’s event, Jokowi emphasized the importance of continuing to build and strengthen unity and unity in the ASEAN region.
Within ASEAN, we pledge to continue to build unity and solidity, as well as to strengthen ASEAN’s centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region, Jokowi said.
ASEAN, Jokowi added, should not become a competition arena, should not be a proxy for any country and is ready to consistently abide by international law. Therefore, the President asked for real cooperation and support from all parties.
ASEAN has great potential to be epicenter of growthbe it in the form of abundance of productive age, as well as abundant natural wealth, Jokowi said, adding that what ASEAN countries need is not just understanding and wisdom , but also the support of developed countries and friendly countries to abandon the approach zero sum and adopt a win-win approach.
The former DKI Jakarta governor also believes that the presence of ASEAN foreign ministers at the ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting and the post-ministerial conference is only for finding solutions to regional problems. and global. Not the other way around, much less exacerbate the problem.
On the same occasion, Jokowi used the Javanese proverb to win without humiliated. The proverb means that we can be victorious without putting others down, without defeating others, he said.
For this, I invite all of us, let us be honorable winners. win without humiliatedJokowi said as he closed his remarks, which were met with warm smiles from foreign ministers.
The meeting of ASEAN Foreign Ministers and their partners will continue throughout this Friday to highlight various strategic issues, including the issue of food security, to make the ASEAN region a denuclearized, and the centrality of ASEAN. [gi/em]
