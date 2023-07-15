Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earns £21,000 an hour from second job





Boris Johnson poses for a photo with cheergirls at an event. Field Boris Johnson earns an astonishing £21,000 per hour working in the speaking circuit and other lucrative gigs outside of politics, it has emerged. The former prime minister has now earned an estimated £4.7million over the past year – mostly from huge fees charged for speaking at events overseas after he was kicked out of Downing Street. His successor Liz Truss, at No 10 for just six weeks, has the highest hourly rate of any current MP – making a whopping £15,000 per hour. Like Johnson, she also enjoys huge payouts for speaking abroad on world affairs, pocketing £80,000 for a recent speech in Taiwan about the threat posed by China. As well as earning an estimated £4.2m from speaking engagements over the past year, Johnson struck a £510,000 deal with HarperCollins in January to write a memoir “like no other”. Despite not benefiting from his £86,000 salary since quitting his Uxbridge seat angered by Partygate’s parliamentary sanction, Johnson is said to have been given a ‘very high six-figure sum’ to write his short story. weekly column for The Mail. As well as earning between £200,000 and £275,000 from a series of speeches in the US, India and Singapore, Johnson has benefited from major donations since leaving No 10, including a £1million donation sterling from Thailand-based Brexiteer Christopher Harborne. Truss has also received major donations over the past year, mostly for his summer leadership campaign, including £100,000 from interior designer Natasha Barnaba and a further £100,000 from Fitriani Hay, the wife of former BP executive James Hay. After signing with the Chartwell Speakers agency following his brief stint at No 10, Truss won £80,000 from the Prospect Foundation for his speech in Taiwan. She also received £32,000 for a speech to a newspaper in Switzerland, £65,000 for a speech to a media company in India and £6,000 for a speech at the University of Tokyo. New questions have been raised about the MPs’ work outside Parliament after it was revealed they had earned more than £17million from second jobs since the 2019 election. Despite a pay rise this year that took their pay to £86,584, UK MPs now earn an average of £233 an hour from second jobs, according to Sky News’ latest analysis of earnings outside parliament. The huge sum is around 17 times the average hourly wage in the country and 22 times more than the UK minimum hourly wage. The hourly rate was determined by the amount earned in relation to the number of hours declared. Tory MP Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has been shown to work the most hours outside of parliament – recording 3,869 hours as a football referee for the Scottish Football Association since recent elections. Fellow Tory Sir Geoffrey Cox – the barrister who has earned more than £2million from his legal work since the 2019 election – has racked up the longest time in the private sector working 2,565 hours. The most hours out of parliament by a Labor MP is Shadow Secretary of State David Lammy, who has worked nearly 1,000 hours for dozens of different organisations. The Independent



