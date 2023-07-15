The Master Negotiator of Global Politics – POLITICO

Only the Hungarian Viktor Orbn is as close to exasperating the Western allies as the Turk Recep Tayyip Erdoan.

Anyone counting on longevity in power to lessen the Turkish president’s deft unpredictability would have been disillusioned by his feat at the annual NATO summit in Vilnius this week.

Erdoan rocked Western allies and Vladimir Putin with his outspoken support for Ukraine’s bid to join the 31-nation military bloc, saying the war-torn country deserved NATO membership. He followed that up quickly by adding a new impossible condition to dropping his veto on Sweden’s NATO membership: that the European Union must first advance Turkey’s long-stalled offer to be admitted.

It looked like the summit would be totally diverted from its intended focus on Ukraine. No one should expect compromise or understanding from me, Erdoan said as he left for Lithuania.

And then suddenly, he did a pirouette. After hours of frantic diplomacy, the Turkish leader shook hands with a relieved-looking NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg, and Sweden’s Ulf Kristersson. He had lifted his veto on Swedish membership, after blocking it for months on the grounds that Stockholm harbored Kurdish militants whom Ankara describes as terrorists.

Even by his own mercurial standards, Erdoan took everyone by surprise.

Through this succession of political twists and turns, Turkey has won substantial concessions, said Rich Outzen, nonresident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council, a think tank. You have to agree that Erdoan has played his game well in terms of protecting Turkey’s national interests, he said.

Meanwhile, Russia was also caught on the wrong foot. Erdoan abruptly decided to release the commanders of the Ukrainian Azov Regiment being held under a prisoner exchange agreement. Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesman, complained of a breach of trust. Nobody informed Russia about the transfer, grumbled Peskov. They were supposed to stay in Türkiye until the end of the conflict.

At first glance, Erdo’s machinations seem mercurial and even chaotic. But his demeanor has all the hallmarks of Ottoman etiquette and haggling ritual at Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, but with much higher stakes. For Outzen, Erdoan did this week what he always does by playing all sides, wayward negotiations to get what he wanted, not just to keep the Swedes on fire when it comes to Kurdish militants.

When it comes to NATO enlargement and Swedish membership, Washington and Brussels have in some ways misinterpreted Erdoan, he said. They see him as being particularly bad and for no good reason haranguing Sweden about his entry and only finally relenting after being appropriately and forcefully harassed by the West.

But Outzen, who served in the US State Department as a military and civilian adviser, working in the Bureau of Policy Planning, says that’s not true. Erdoan probably still intended to eventually allow the Swedes to join, he was just looking for a better deal.

Being a member of NATO, the world’s premier security organization, bolsters Turkish power, Outzen said, and they are still happy in principle with its expansion. I actually think Erdoan was playing a game based on the knowledge that he would eventually let Sweden in, but knowing that with the summit coming he could maximize the right optics and extract more concessions, Outzen said.

New jets, please

Among the concessions was the sale of 40 new US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey as well as the kit to upgrade aircraft already in the country’s possession.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan dismissed suggestions that there was a link between the turkeys retreating past Sweden and the F-16s. But as any good detective knows, coincidences are rare. And U.S. lawmakers who have long opposed the sale of the F-16s to Turkey have come under pressure over the past two weeks from the Biden administration to overrule their objections, with efforts escalating in the process. approaching the summit.

Among the concessions was the sale of 40 new US F-16 fighter jets to Turkey | Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

The concessions obtained by the Turkish leader go far beyond fighter jets. Western powers are set to lift a series of defense and aviation sanctions that were imposed on Ankara from 2019, said Emre Uslu, a Turkish scholar. The sanctions were a reaction to Turkey’s purchase of Russian weapons systems and Ankara’s military incursion into northern Syria.

In the NATO statement released after Erdoan’s meeting with Stoltenberg and Kristersson, the alliance pledged to uphold the principle that there should be no restrictions, barriers or sanctions on defense trade and investment between the Allies. We will strive to remove these barriers. It was a big victory for the Turkish leader.

He has long lobbied for Western sanctions against the country’s aviation and defense sectors be waived for both state and family reasons. Turkey’s aviation industry is key in Erdoan’s efforts to build a robust military-industrial complex, much of which is owned by companies owned by his cronies and son-in-law Seluk Bayraktar, Uslu added.

While Western powers may still be uncomfortable with Erdo’s tough tactics, Moscow’s reaction has also been capricious and, for the first time in public, the Russians have criticized Turkey’s supply of Bayraktar armed drones, which the Ukrainians use to good effect. The Kremlin says it expects clarification on Turkey’s release of Ukrainian prisoners of war, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov this week complained to his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan about the destructive nature of the supplies Turkish military to Ukraine.

Erdoan’s actions have prompted some to wonder if he is about to engage with the West. Western officials and geopolitical analysts have long wondered if the Erdoan-Putin friendship is enduring. It started in earnest after a Turkish Air Force plane shot down a Russian warplane near the Syrian-Turkish border in 2015. Some have wondered if the friendship is in danger of collapsing because of the greatness of their geopolitical ambitions, which are often at cross purposes. They were on opposite sides in Syria and Libya, for example.

But Putin and Erdoan managed to compartmentalize past flashpoints that threatened to upend their partnership. Erdoan has a trump card in his hand, he has so far refused to join the West in imposing economic sanctions on Russia. He hopes host Putin in Turkey soon to discuss extending the deal to allow the export of grain from Ukrainian Black Sea ports and he is likely to repeat his offer to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv.

According to Outzen, Erdoan should continue to play on both sides, in line with traditional Turkish foreign policy. For him to decide that he is totally on board with the West now would be out of the question, he said.