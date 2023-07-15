Politics
Putin wants to attend a summit in August. Hosts South Africa don’t want to have to stop him
Cape Town, South Africa — Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to attend an economic summit in South Africa next month and the country is desperately trying to persuade him to stay away to avoid legal and diplomatic fallout from his international arrest warrant, said the South African vice president in an interview with a news site on Friday.
As a signatory to the treaty establishing the International Criminal Court, South Africa is obligated to arrest Putin on an indictment the court issued against the Russian leader in March for war crimes involving the kidnapping of Ukrainian children.
Moscow rejected the warrant. South African authorities are likely to breach the treaty and not arrest Putin, but some opposition parties, rights groups and legal activists have said he should be arrested and have threatened to do so themselves , raising security concerns for the BRICS summit in Johannesburg.
Having already decided not to condemn Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, South Africa faces the prospect of even more strained relations with the West if it allows Putin to freely attend the bloc’s summit. BRICS emerging economies made up of Brazil, Russia, India, China and Southern countries. Africa.
Putin has not yet visited a country that has signed the judicial treaty since the arrest warrant was issued against him.
The Kremlin did not say Putin would be present and the brief rebellion in Russia by the private military group Wagner appeared to make it unlikely that he would travel after such a serious threat to his rule.
But Russia wants Putin to be there alongside Chinese leader Xi Jinping and other presidents, South African Vice President Paul Mashatile said in an interview with News24, one of South Africa’s leading news outlets. . All leaders were invited to the summit before the indictment against Putin was issued, South Africa said.
It’s a big dilemma for us. Of course, we can’t stop it,” Mashatile said. It’s almost like inviting your friend to your house and then shutting them down. That’s why for us it just doesn’t come is the best solution. want him to come.”
Mashatile has been tasked with finding a solution by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. Russia rejected the alternatives, which included moving the summit to China, holding a virtual summit or having Russia represented by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Mashatile said.
Ramaphosa will now try to convince Putin not to visit South Africa when they meet at the Russia-Africa summit in St. Petersburg later this month, Mashatile said.
We have now decided to leave this matter to the president, who talks to Putin, Mashatile said. The president is going to the Russia-Africa summit later this month, so they will keep talking. We want to show him the challenges we face because we are part of the Rome Statute and we cannot get out of it.
South Africa has a history on the matter after it failed in 2015 to arrest then-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir during a visit to South Africa while he was wanted by the court of the ICC for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.
Allowing Putin to attend the BRICS meeting would put more strain on South Africa’s relations with the United States and its other key Western diplomatic and trade partners.
Relations between the United States and South Africa are already strained after the United States accused Africa’s most developed country of supplying arms to Moscow for the war in Ukraine on a Russian cargo ship which visited South Africa’s main naval base near Cape Town in December.
South Africa has denied any arms deals, but Ramaphosa has ordered an investigation into the visit to the Lady R ship, which is under US sanctions for allegedly transporting arms to Moscow.
___
AP Africa News: https://apnews.com/hub/africa
|
Sources
2/ https://abcnews.go.com/International/wireStory/putin-attend-august-summit-host-country-south-africa-101292544
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Putin wants to attend a summit in August. Hosts South Africa don’t want to have to stop him
- President Jokowi receives the visit of the scout movement of Kwarnas
- China accuses US of weaponizing space over protests over Navy plane transiting Taiwan Strait
- Could extras really be paid $182 to have their image used forever?
- Arab games: Karate and table tennis gold increase Saudi “yield”.
- Golf Business News – Callaway Apparel Unveils Mens SS24 Collection
- NIO Innovation Center opens in Berlin, in-house battery production delayed
- The Master Negotiator of Global Politics – POLITICO
- Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earns £21,000 an hour from second job
- Women steal the show at the Nugget | Culture & Leisure
- The Bard: Google’s AI Chatbot Expansion Excludes Canada
- Trump asks courts to dismiss evidence and disqualify Georgia DA investigation into 2020 election aftermath