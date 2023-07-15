France awards Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to PM Modi | Latest India News





France has awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the country’s highest civilian and military honour, to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The award was presented to Modi by President Emmanuel Macron following a private dinner hosted by the French leader at the Palais de Lyse in Paris on Thursday evening. Modi thanked Macron for the singular honor on behalf of the people of India, the foreign ministry said. French President Emmanuel Macron awards the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The dinner was the last engagement of the first day of Modis’ two-day visit to France. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron and Mrs Macron for welcoming me to the Palais de la Lyse tonight, Modi tweeted. Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi described the award as a warm gesture embodying the spirit of India-France partnership. Modi is the first Indian Prime Minister to receive this honor. In the past, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor has been awarded to prominent leaders and eminent personalities from around the world, including former South African President Nelson Mandela, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel and the former UN Secretary General Boutros Boutros-Ghali. In June, Egypt conferred the Order of the Nile on Modi. He was also awarded the Order of Druk Gyalpo from Bhutan in 2021, the Legion of Merit from the United States in 2020, the Order of St. Andrew from Russia in 2019, the Order of Zayed from the United Arab Emirates in 2019 and the Order of Abdulaziz Al. Saud of Saudi Arabia in 2016.

