Trump again offers to quash Georgia probe into election interference





Former President Trump has made a second attempt to quash a Georgia investigation into his efforts to overturn the state’s 2020 election results, filing a petition with the state Supreme Court and another court to bar the filing of any charges.

Trump had already filed a motion in March to quash the investigation by Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney has yet to rule on the matter, but he is named as plaintiff in both lawsuits, including one filed in the court where he is a judge.

“While an original motion in this court is dismissed, the extraordinary circumstances here warrant it – especially since all attempts by the petitioners to seek redress in the normal course have been ignored and the district attorney has given all indications that injury is imminent,” Trump said. The legal team wrote in the brief to the Supreme Court of Georgia.

Willis informed court staff that she anticipates the potential for indictments during the new grand jury’s term, particularly the second or third week of August.

The filings, made Thursday evening, were first reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The latest motions are not substantially different from Trump’s effort in May, again complaining about the work of an earlier grand jury and its final report, the most important parts of which remain sealed.

“The district attorney has signaled that he will use the report himself, the product of a twisted and co-opted process to secure an indictment against the petitioner within weeks, if not days,” the attorney wrote. of Trump.

Although the case is still before McBurney, Trump’s team suggests charges from Willis could come before that.

“Thus, caught between the prolonged passivity of the supervising judge and the impending indictment of the district attorney, the petitioner has no meaningful choice but to seek the intervention of this Court,” they wrote. .

Willis’ office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump’s motion to dismiss in March was widely rejected by legal experts, who said he had done little to show he had been hurt by the grand jury process.

Some prominent figures in Trump’s investigation were told they were targets of the investigation, including his former lawyer Rudy Giuliani and others who gathered to endorse a fake voter certificate claiming him as the winner of the election. State. Trump does not appear to have received such notice.

