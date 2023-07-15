LHC remains in action against Imran in FIRs where he is not named





The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday barred authorities from taking action against PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases in which he was not named.

The verdict was announced today by LHC Judge Amjad Rafiq following a motion by the head of the PTI to consolidate the cases against him in Punjab for hearing and suspend their proceedings.

According to the court order, Judge Rafiq ordered that no enforcement action be taken against the petitioner in the FIRs (first information report) in which he is not named, until the next date of hearing and adjourned the case to July 21. Separately, the PTI Chief also appeared before a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) on Friday into the vandalism of Jinnah House, the residence of Lahore corps commanders, his lawyer confirmed.

Imrans’ lawyer, Ali Ijaz Buttar, who along with another of Imrans’ lawyers, Barrister Naeem Haider Panjutha, was present during Imrans’ appearance before the JIT, told the media that the president of the PTI had joined the investigation in six cases related to May 9 and recorded its statements about them.

Buttar claimed that Imran answered all questions put to him. We complied with the order from Lahore ATC and due process was completed, he added.

His questioning relates to a case filed at Sarwar Road Police Station following the vandalism.

In this case, he was accused of aiding the attackers who vandalized and burned down the Jinnah house while he was under arrest.

On May 9, after the arrest of the head of the PTI by the National Accountability Office in the Al-Qadir Trust case, protesters took to the streets across the country and notably ransacked the residence of corps commanders in Lahore and demolished a headquarters gate in Rawalpindi.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://pakobserver.net/lhc-stays-action-against-imran-in-firs-wherein-he-isnt-nominated/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos