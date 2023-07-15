Emmanuel Macron awards Narendra Modi the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor





India and its Prime Minister are the guests of honor at the traditional military parade on July 14 in Paris, on the occasion of the national holiday.







By VD with AFP



The insignia of Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor were awarded to Narendra Modi, Thursday evening, during a reception at the Elyse.

© Thomas Padilla / MAXPPP / /MAXPPP



EEmmanuel Macron awarded Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, guest of honor on July 14, the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, we learned from the Elysium on Friday. This decoration comes to salute the role of the Prime Minister in the excellent relationship of friendship and trust which unites France and India, added the Presidency. The Indian Prime Minister must attend with the French President on Friday morning the military parade on the Champs-Lyses. It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor, the highest distinction that a French president can award, reacted on Twitter Narendra Modi. I thank President Emmanuel Macron, the government and the people of France for this gesture. This shows their deep affection for India and their determination to promote friendship with our nation, he added. A friendly country The insignia of Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor were awarded to Narendra Modi on Thursday evening during a reception at the Elyse. In February, the Ukrainian President, Volodymyr Zelensky, was also awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. Paris and New Delhi are celebrating this year on the 25e anniversary of their strategic partnership that France aims to strengthen to weigh in the Asia-Pacific zone, although India is accused by NGOs of authoritarian drive. READ ALSORace after! India will have a determining role for our future, it is also a strategic partner and a friendly country, declared Mr. Macron Thursday evening during a speech at arms. This visit is an opportunity to discuss the terms of purchase of 26 new Dassault Aviation Rafales in Navy version for the Indian aircraft carrier, as well as three submarines, an acquisition which New Delhi gave its agreement in principle on Thursday. Environmentalists have denounced this visit as a major political fault on the part of Emmanuel Macron. Narendra Modi’s party is a Hindu nationalist political movement on the far right of India’s political spectrum, they wrote in a statement. Since coming to power in 2014, India has steadily regressed in its fight against poverty, against inequality, as well as in terms of human rights and fundamental freedoms, they added. Emmanuel Macron presented several leaders with the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor during official visits to France. He was strongly criticized when he awarded it in 2020 to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lepoint.fr/politique/emmanuel-macron-decerne-a-narendra-modi-la-grand-croix-de-la-legion-d-honneur-14-07-2023-2528361_20.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos