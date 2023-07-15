Furious Boris takes on NATO for Ukraine which dithers and is afraid of Putin | World | News





Boris Johnson has slammed NATO for its refusal to admit Ukraine into the security alliance this week. The former Prime Minister, writing in his latest Daily Mail column, said the security alliance had botched this week’s summit in Vilnius. Mr Johnson wrote: It’s time to be strong, end the mealy procrastination and get Ukraine into NATO as soon as possible.

He said afterwards that he did not seem ready to welcome the country into the bloc despite its bloody war with Russia. In a virulent attack on NATO, Mr Johnson said the security alliance’s wavering over Ukraine’s membership risked pushing kyiv back into Moscow’s orbit. Mr Johnson, a strong ally of President Zelensky, was a strong supporter of Ukraine’s war effort during his time at No 10. He wrote: When will we learn the lesson of the past 20 years of Putin’s manipulation?

It was our very ambiguity, our hesitation, our sucking and blowing at the same time, that prompted him to invade. As long as he thinks there is a chance he can bring Ukraine back into Moscow’s orbit, as long as he thinks he can recreate the Soviet Union, he will try. Mr Johnson wrote that the vague pledges meant Putin would continue to inflict murder and havoc and destabilize the world and the global economy. He added that the Wagner mutiny revealed near anarchy in Russia and suggested that the Russian military know they face defeat and humiliation in Ukraine.

In his column, Johnson urged the West to speed up arming Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets. The ex-prime minister’s furious words echo an interview with CNN earlier this week, in which he said there was no excuse or reason to continue dithering over Ukraine’s membership to NATO. This fiery attack contrasts with current Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who has championed the summit as a success. He told reporters: I think it is very clear from today’s summit that people consider that Ukraine will and should be a member of NATO.

