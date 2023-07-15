Erdogan confident of extending grain deal





Although Erdogan is optimistic about the possibility of extending the grain deal, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia has yet to make any statement on the matter.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks after his cabinet meeting in Ankara, May 17, 2021 (AP) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed optimism on Friday that the deal that allows Ukraine to export grain and ease a global food crisis could be extended. Erdogan told reporters: “We are preparing to welcome Putin in August and we agree on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor.” Turkey’s president said he had discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin the key deal, which is due to expire on Monday, although he did not say when the call took place. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian news agencies that “there is no statement about this from Russia.” UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to Reutersto extend a pact to secure Black Sea grain exports from Ukraine, in exchange for a unit of the Russian agricultural bank joining the international payment system SWIFT. Russia has threatened to withdraw from the grain contract, which is due to expire on Monday, because its requests to ship grain and fertilizer abroad have not yet been processed. The last two ships traveling under the Black Sea agreement are currently loading goods in the Ukrainian port of Odessa to meet the deadline. Russia, Ukraine and Turkey on July 22 signed a UN-brokered agreement to establish a humanitarian maritime corridor for ships carrying food and fertilizers from Ukrainian Black Sea ports. The agreement was extended on March 18 for a period of 60 days instead of the 120 days originally specified in the agreement. While Russian food and fertilizer exports are not subject to Western sanctions imposed after the Russian military operation in Ukraine, Moscow has repeatedly stated that restrictions have been imposed by the West on payments, logistics and insurance for its shipment.

