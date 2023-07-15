Trump asks Georgia’s highest court to overturn grand jury report and disqualify Fulton DA





Weeks before he was supposed to be charged in Fulton County, former President Donald Trump reignited his efforts to disqualify District Attorney Fani Willis from investigating him for election interference.

In a motion filed in the Georgia Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys also sought to overturn a special grand jury’s final report that recommended that people be indicted. Additionally, they sought a ruling that would bar Willis from using any evidence obtained by the inquest jury, which heard testimony from approximately 75 witnesses between May 2022 and January 2023.

The motion filed Thursday asks Georgia’s highest court to halt all pending proceedings related to and arising from the special purpose grand juries investigation until this case can be resolved. That would include any consideration of a possible indictment for alleged criminal interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential election by one of Fulton’s two regular grand juries that sat on Tuesday.

Trump attorneys Drew Findling, Marissa Goldberg and Jennifer Little acknowledged that the state Supreme Court had never accepted such an extraordinary relief request in the four decades it had jurisdiction to do so. But the motion says that if the Trump case isn’t extraordinary enough for this court to exercise jurisdiction, no case could be.

Even in an extraordinarily novel case of national importance, one would expect cases to follow their normal procedural course within a reasonable time, according to the motion. But nothing about these processes has been normal or reasonable. And the almost inevitable conclusion is that the anomalies below are because the petitioner is President Donald J. Trump.

In March, Trump’s attorneys filed a motion in Fulton Superior Court also asking officials to disqualify Willis and overrule the grand juries’ special findings. They noted this time that Judge Robert McBurney, the supervising judge of the special grand jury, has yet to rule on the motion and that Willis has informed local court officials and law enforcement that she will likely seek a arraignment sometime between July 31 and August 18.

Caught between prolonged passivity by supervising judges and impending indictment by district attorneys, (Trump) has no meaningful choice but to seek the intervention of this court, the motion says.

Williss’s office previously said Trump’s arguments for firing were frustrated by lack of standing, delay and other procedural flaws. Republicans’ efforts were premature because no one has yet been charged with a crime, prosecutors said.

If an investigation results in actual criminal charges against (Trump), the justice system ensures there will be no shortage of available remedies to pursue, the DAs response argued in May.

Trump’s lawyers also filed a similar motion in Fulton Superior Court on Friday, saying they did so out of an abundance of caution.

A spokesperson for the prosecutors office declined to comment on the state Supreme Court filing. McBurney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both motions argue that Willis and McBurney at all times violated the procedural safeguards and rights of Trump and others under investigation.

The entire process is now incurably infected, the motion says. And none of the following could be legally valid or publicly respectable.

He claimed Georgia’s law authorizing the operation of special grand juries was unconstitutionally vague. He said the publication of excerpts from the final report would violate the former presidents’ rights to fundamental fairness and due process and lead to irreparable damage to his reputation as he stands for the nomination for the third time. of the GOP for the presidency.

(Trump) is now sitting on a precipice, his lawyers’ motion said. A regular Fulton County grand jury could return an indictment any day that was based on a report and underlying investigative process that was totally without authority.

Trump’s attorneys also echoed arguments previously made by Williss opponents but rejected by several judges that the special grand jury proceedings were civil, not criminal, in nature. As a result, they said Willis was able to access evidence she should have been excluded from because of this mischaracterization. They also argued that Willis should have been disqualified from the entire investigation, not just the part involving Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, after she hosted a fundraiser for Joness’ Democratic opponent last summer.

Trump was joined in his initial motion by Cathy Latham, the former Coffee County GOP leader who served as Trump’s surrogate voter. Latham, who also hosted data technicians who copied confidential election data from voting machines in Coffee County in January 2021, was not a party to Friday’s petition.

