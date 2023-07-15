Prime Minister Modi awarded France’s highest honor Grand-Croix de la Légion d’honneur – Kashmir Reader





Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first Indian Prime Minister to be awarded the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, France’s highest civilian and military honour, by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Modi received the honor at the Elysee Palace here on Thursday and joined the ranks of other high-profile world leaders such as former South African President Nelson Mandela, King Charles – then Prince of Wales, the former Chancellor German Angela Merkel, Boutros Boutros-Ghali, former Secretary General of the United Nations, among others.

The Prime Minister, who is in France for a two-day official visit, was greeted on the red carpet when he arrived here on Thursday. He will join President Macron for the French National Day celebrations on Friday as guest of honour.

“It is with great humility that I accept the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor. It is an honor for the 140 million inhabitants of India. I thank President @EmmanuelMacron, the Government and the French people for this gesture. It shows their deep affection towards India and their determination to strengthen the friendship with our nation,” Modi tweeted.

A warm gesture embodying the spirit of partnership. Prime Minister @narendramodi presented the Grand Cross of the Legion of Honour, the highest honor bestowed in France by President @EmmanuelMacron,” tweeted Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

The Grand Cross of the Legion of Honor awarded by France is part of a series of high-profile international honors and honors awarded by various countries to Prime Minister Modi.

These include the Order of the Nile by Egypt in June 2023, the Companion of the Order of Logohu by Papua New Guinea in May 2023, the Companion of the Order of Fiji in May 2023, Ebakl Award from the Republic of Palau in May 2023, Order of Druk Gyalpo from Bhutan in 2021, Legion of Merit from the US Government in 2020, King Hamad Order of the Renaissance from Bahrain in 2019, Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by the Maldives in 2019.

Modi received the Order of Saint Andrew award from Russia in 2019 and the Order of Zayed award from the United Arab Emirates in 2019. He was also awarded the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine in 2018, l State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan of Afghanistan in 2016 and the Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia in 2016.

Established in 1802 by Napoleon Bonaparte, the Legion of Honor is divided into five classes (lower to upper). The color of the ribbon is red, and the badge is a five-pointed Maltese asterisk hanging from an oak and laurel wreath.

Although membership in the award is restricted to French nationals, foreign nationals who serve France or uphold its ideals may also be awarded a Legion distinction.

Earlier, the French President and First Lady Brigitte Macron hosted a private dinner for Modi at the Elysee Palace.

On Thursday evening, Modi addressed the Indian diaspora here and announced a deal for the use of UPI in France, opening up a huge new market for Indian innovation in instant cashless payment.

In his nearly hour-long speech to cheering crowds at La Seine Musicale – a performing arts center on an island in the Seine – Modi described India’s rapid development and said that as the world heading towards a new order, India the force and the role are also changing very rapidly.

Modi announced the opening of a new Indian consulate in Marseille, France and told the cheering audience that Indian masters students in the European country would now get five-year post-study work visas.

Noting that France celebrates its National Day, of which he is the guest of honour, Modi said he had visited the country several times, but it was special this time, as he greeted his support for India and the strength of the ties between the two countries. countries, which mark the 25th anniversary of their strategic partnership.

Describing people-to-people connection as an essential foundation of the India-France partnership, he also urged members of the diaspora to invest in India, noting that global experts recognize the country’s attractiveness as an investment destination and that the country is progressing rapidly in development.

