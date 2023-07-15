U.S. Republican 2024 hopefuls defend Ukraine support at Iowa conservative forum





Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump attends a campaign event in Council Bluffs, Iowa, U.S., July 7, 2023.

July 14 (Reuters) – Republican U.S. presidential candidates attending a Christian conservative forum in Iowa that typically focuses on social issues found themselves on Friday having to explain their support for Ukraine in its war with the Russia to a skeptical crowd.

The Des Moines forum, sponsored by the Family Leader, an influential Iowa evangelical group, is a traditional stop on the Republican presidential campaign trail for candidates looking to shine their conservative credentials in Iowa. The state will hold the first contest in the race to determine the party’s nominee to take on Democratic President Joe Biden in 2024.

Some of the toughest questions the candidates faced were not about popular conservative social issues such as opposition to abortion and transgender rights, but rather about foreign policy.

Pushed by moderator Tucker Carlson, the ousted former Fox News host, to justify their positions, former Vice President Mike Pence and US Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina both argued that it remains vital to the United States to repel Russian aggression. The United States supplied Ukraine with billions of dollars worth of weapons after the February 2022 Russian invasion.

“Let me tell you that if Vladimir Putin invades Ukraine, I have no doubt that the Russian army will cross the border of a NATO country that our armed forces will have to defend,” Pence said, referring to the Russian president.

Pence appeared visibly frustrated with Carlson’s assertions that the United States had no national interest in the war in Ukraine.

Scott also defended helping Ukraine, arguing that “everything we do that degrades the Russian military is good for America.”

Former President Donald Trump, the frontrunner in the Republican race, has skipped the forum and will host his own town hall-style event next week. But Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a distant second in the polls, emerged.

Earlier this year, DeSantis suggested the war was simply a “territorial dispute” before backtracking and calling Putin a “war criminal”. On Friday, DeSantis sought to argue that the Biden administration had not done enough to define the American interests at stake in Ukraine.

“They’re running a blank check policy without telling us when we’ve reached our goal,” DeSantis said.

The U.S.’s ultimate goal, DeSantis added, should be “a lasting peace in Europe,” but he did not specify how to get there.

In contrast, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, another candidate, called for an immediate end to the war and for Russia to retain its territorial gains.

Most attendees seemed to go along with Carlson’s view that the United States should impose an immediate truce on Ukraine — and most remained silent when Pence and Scott disagreed.

Trump has also sharply criticized US support for the war, accusing in a statement Friday that Biden had engaged in a “reckless escalation” in Ukraine by calling up 3,000 US Army reservists. Biden defeated Trump in the 2020 election.

Republican candidates who have pledged support for Ukraine – including Pence, Scott and former US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who also spoke on Friday – have not gained much ground in the polls. opinion.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed that a slight majority of Republicans – 56% – supported US arms shipments to Ukraine, compared to 65% of Americans overall.

Carlson also pushed Pence over his role in certifying the 2020 election results to the US Congress even as Trump and his allies made false claims that the election was stolen by widespread voter fraud. On the day of the certification vote, Trump supporters attacked the Capitol after he told them to “fight like hell” to “stop the theft.”

Pence defended his actions and criticized Trump.

“President Trump’s words that day were reckless,” Pence said. “I believe history will hold him accountable.” No applause was heard.

Iowa’s nominating contest is scheduled for Jan. 15. Candidates with strong evangelical support have won state caucuses in recent years.

Reporting by James Oliphant Editing by Ross Colvin and Will Dunham

