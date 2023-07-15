PM Modi asks French business leaders to exploit opportunities in India





On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted ongoing economic reforms in India and urged French business leaders to exploit the opportunities the country offers. He said this while addressing the India-France CEO Forum with French President Emmanuel Macron. “President @EmmanuelMacron and I met with leading CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted India’s reforms and urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many opportunities our country offers,” said the prime minister in a tweet. President @EmmanuelMacron and met with top CEOs to discuss ways to diversify business cooperation. I highlighted India’s reforms and urged entrepreneurs to take advantage of the many opportunities our country offers. pic.twitter.com/tYvOuUdfW2 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 14, 2023 Modi also urged the business leaders of India and France to work to expedite the friendship journey between the two countries. Read also | Defense cooperation, solid pillar of India-France relationship: PM Modi The business community of nations has contributed a lot to the strengthening of bilateral relations, he said. “I would like you to work to accelerate and strengthen this great journey of the two nations,” he said while pledging to give them all their support in their efforts on behalf of the Indian and French leaders. Observing that India and France have completed 25 years of strategic partnership, Modi said business leaders from both countries have played an important role in the long journey. “We are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership. In this journey, business leaders have played an important role,” Modi said. The Indian government over the past nine years of NDA rule has taken several initiatives to improve the ease of doing business. These include relaxing FDI standards, encouraging manufacturing through a Production Linked Incentives (PLI) program, and lowering corporate taxes. Prime Minister Modi is here for a two-day official visit at the invitation of French President Macron.

