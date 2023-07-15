Centrality highlighted at ASEAN meeting – Reuters





ASEAN must not become a proxy for any power, Indonesian President Joko Widodo told regional foreign ministers who gathered in Jakarta for the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and related meetings on Friday . The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is committed to strengthening its unity, solidarity and centrality in maintaining peace and stability in the region, Widodo said as regional ministers of Foreign Affairs paid him a courtesy visit. “ASEAN cannot be a competition, it cannot be a proxy for any country, and international law must be followed consistently,” he said. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi also stressed that the Asia-Pacific region should not become a battleground. She made the remarks as she addressed the 13th meeting of East Asia Summit foreign ministers in Jakarta on Friday before the country wraps up a series of ASEAN ministerial meetings. Addressing EAS ministers from the 18 nations, Marsudi said the region “should not be another battleground”. Instead, it must remain stable, although some have described the tension in the region as a “cold war in hot places”. The EAS includes the 10 ASEAN member states plus China, South Korea, Japan, the United States, Russia, India, Australia and New Zealand. Widodo pointed out that ASEAN has the potential to become the center of growth, both in terms of its young population and abundant natural resources. Win-win approach “We ASEAN countries, developing countries, need understanding, wisdom and also need support from both developed and friendly countries to move out of the zero-sum approach and adopt a win-win approach. -winner,” he said. The ASEAN Regional Forum is the largest security meeting in the region and was held on the same day as the EAS. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the main contributor to global growth over the next 30 years. And the region must not only become a net contributor to growth, but also a contributor to peace that projects its collaborative paradigm to other regions, Marsudi said, noting that mistrust and uncertainties remain. ASEAN has tried to maintain neutrality with the concept of ASEAN centrality and ASEAN’s outlook on the “Indo-Pacific”, said Dino Patti Djalal, former Indonesian Deputy Foreign Minister, so inclusion and cooperation are key. “When we talk about inclusiveness, we mainly refer to China,” said Djalal, who is pleased to see that China has openly expressed its support for ASEAN. The region “must engage China”. The meetings took place as the region faces multiple challenges, including the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the Myanmar crisis and Japan’s plan to dump radioactive sewage into the Pacific. Responding to media questions about Japan’s rejection plan, Djalal said the issue should be addressed by ASEAN if it can be scientifically proven to cause environmental damage. Leonardus Jegho is a freelance journalist for China Daily. Contact the writers at [email protected].

