Politics
Boris Johnson earns 21,000 an hour as second job earnings are revealed
Boris Johnson is raking in an astonishing 21,000 hours from the speaking circuit and other lucrative gigs outside of politics, it has emerged.
The former prime minister has now earned an estimated £4.7million over the past year, largely from huge fees charged for speaking at events overseas after he was kicked out of Downing Street.
His successor Liz Truss, at No 10 for just six weeks, has the highest hourly rate of any current MP, earning 15,000 per hour.
Like Mr Johnson, she also enjoys huge payouts for speaking abroad on world affairs, pocketing 80,000 for a recent speech in Taiwan about the threat posed by China.
As well as winning around 4.2 million events over the past year, Mr Johnson struck a $510,000 deal with HarperCollins in January to write a memoir like no other.
Despite not benefiting from his £86,000 salary since quitting his Uxbridge seat angered by Partygate parliamentary punishment, Mr Johnson is said to have gotten a sky-high six-figure sum to write his new column weekly for The mail.
As well as earning between 200,000 and 275,000 from a series of speeches in the United States, India and Singapore, Mr Johnson has benefited from major donations since leaving No 10, including a donation of a million from Thailand-based Brexiteer Christopher Harborne.
Ms Truss has also received major donations over the past year, mostly for her summer leadership campaign, including 100,000 from interior designer Natasha Barnaba and another 100,000 from Fitriani Hay, the wife of former BP executive James Hay.
Having registered with the Chartwell Speakers agency after her brief stint at No. 10, Ms Truss won 80,000 from the Prospect Foundation for her speech in Taiwan.
She also received 32,000 for a speech in a newspaper in Switzerland, 65,000 for a speech in a media company in India and 6,000 for a speech at the University of Tokyo.
New questions have been raised about the MPs’ work outside parliament after it was revealed they had earned more than $17million from second jobs since the 2019 election.
Despite a pay rise this year that took their pay to 86,584, UK MPs now earn an average of £233 per hour from second jobs, according to Sky News’ latest analysis of earnings outside parliament.
The huge sum is around 17 times the average hourly wage in the country and 22 times more than the UK minimum hourly wage. The hourly rate was determined by the amount earned in relation to the number of hours declared.
Tory MP Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has been shown to work the most hours outside of parliament, clocking up 3,869 hours as a football referee for the Scottish Football Association since the last election.
Fellow Tory Sir Geoffrey Cox, the barrister who has done more than 2 million of his legal work since the 2019 election, has racked up the longest time in the private sector working 2,565 hours.
The most hours out of parliament by a Labor MP is Shadow Secretary of State David Lammy, who has worked nearly 1,000 hours for dozens of different organisations.
Sir Keir Starmer said Labor would back a crackdown on second jobs for MPs to end lobbying scandals, but he said there would be exceptions and changes would require cross-party support.
Labor has promised a new standards regime, first announced by the party in 2021, which would include a ban on former ministers lobbying or performing paid work related to their former roles for at least five years. years.
Deputy Leader AngelaRayner, presenting Labor’s plan on Thursday, acknowledged it would still involve a role for the Prime Minister, but promised greater powers for an independent ethics watchdog.
Jill Rutter, senior researcher at the Institute for Government, asked if any changes needed to be made to the way MPs report their outside hours to show how long they are away from parliament.
She said that a speech given in Chicago or Calcutta, it was an hour and a half of speech, but in fact you were away from the country long enough, adding: So if we want to say how available are you as an MP, the system really isn’t very good at that.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-truss-mp-earnings-b2375229.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey’s Erdogan says Russia’s Putin agreed to extend grain deal
- Boris Johnson earns 21,000 an hour as second job earnings are revealed
- Centrality highlighted at ASEAN meeting – Reuters
- Darth Maul actor speaks out for cancer resources
- Lawsuit against Chinese fast-fashion giant Shein accuses company of racketeering
- Check out this amazing new NASA image that shows the star’s birthplace
- Artown hosts the spectacular debut of Bollywood Extravaganza: a fundraiser for the National Alliance on Mental Illness!
- 2023 Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad to become captain of Indian cricket team in T20 format
- PM Modi asks French business leaders to exploit opportunities in India
- Why are UK visa application fees increasing?
- Music stocks led by K-Pop company SM Entertainment this week – Billboard
- The growing popularity of LED neon artwork