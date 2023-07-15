Boris Johnson earns 21,000 an hour as second job earnings are revealed

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

Boris Johnson is raking in an astonishing 21,000 hours from the speaking circuit and other lucrative gigs outside of politics, it has emerged.

The former prime minister has now earned an estimated £4.7million over the past year, largely from huge fees charged for speaking at events overseas after he was kicked out of Downing Street.

His successor Liz Truss, at No 10 for just six weeks, has the highest hourly rate of any current MP, earning 15,000 per hour.

Like Mr Johnson, she also enjoys huge payouts for speaking abroad on world affairs, pocketing 80,000 for a recent speech in Taiwan about the threat posed by China.

As well as winning around 4.2 million events over the past year, Mr Johnson struck a $510,000 deal with HarperCollins in January to write a memoir like no other.

Despite not benefiting from his £86,000 salary since quitting his Uxbridge seat angered by Partygate parliamentary punishment, Mr Johnson is said to have gotten a sky-high six-figure sum to write his new column weekly for The mail.

As well as earning between 200,000 and 275,000 from a series of speeches in the United States, India and Singapore, Mr Johnson has benefited from major donations since leaving No 10, including a donation of a million from Thailand-based Brexiteer Christopher Harborne.

Ms Truss has also received major donations over the past year, mostly for her summer leadership campaign, including 100,000 from interior designer Natasha Barnaba and another 100,000 from Fitriani Hay, the wife of former BP executive James Hay.

Having registered with the Chartwell Speakers agency after her brief stint at No. 10, Ms Truss won 80,000 from the Prospect Foundation for her speech in Taiwan.

She also received 32,000 for a speech in a newspaper in Switzerland, 65,000 for a speech in a media company in India and 6,000 for a speech at the University of Tokyo.

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Liz Truss earn the most per hour (PA Archive)

New questions have been raised about the MPs’ work outside parliament after it was revealed they had earned more than $17million from second jobs since the 2019 election.

Despite a pay rise this year that took their pay to 86,584, UK MPs now earn an average of £233 per hour from second jobs, according to Sky News’ latest analysis of earnings outside parliament.

The huge sum is around 17 times the average hourly wage in the country and 22 times more than the UK minimum hourly wage. The hourly rate was determined by the amount earned in relation to the number of hours declared.

Tory MP Douglas Ross, leader of the Scottish Conservatives, has been shown to work the most hours outside of parliament, clocking up 3,869 hours as a football referee for the Scottish Football Association since the last election.

Fellow Tory Sir Geoffrey Cox, the barrister who has done more than 2 million of his legal work since the 2019 election, has racked up the longest time in the private sector working 2,565 hours.

The most hours out of parliament by a Labor MP is Shadow Secretary of State David Lammy, who has worked nearly 1,000 hours for dozens of different organisations.

Keir Starmer backed second jobs reform but did not elaborate on specifics (PA wire)

Sir Keir Starmer said Labor would back a crackdown on second jobs for MPs to end lobbying scandals, but he said there would be exceptions and changes would require cross-party support.

Labor has promised a new standards regime, first announced by the party in 2021, which would include a ban on former ministers lobbying or performing paid work related to their former roles for at least five years. years.

Deputy Leader AngelaRayner, presenting Labor’s plan on Thursday, acknowledged it would still involve a role for the Prime Minister, but promised greater powers for an independent ethics watchdog.

Jill Rutter, senior researcher at the Institute for Government, asked if any changes needed to be made to the way MPs report their outside hours to show how long they are away from parliament.

She said that a speech given in Chicago or Calcutta, it was an hour and a half of speech, but in fact you were away from the country long enough, adding: So if we want to say how available are you as an MP, the system really isn’t very good at that.