Donald Trump charged with fraud after Melania Trump’s $155,000 payment reported





Former President Donald Trump has been charged with fraud after his wife Melania Trump was reported to have received $155,000 in 2021 from a super PAC affiliated with her husband.

The former first lady was paid in December 2021 by Make America Great Again, Again, which was Trump’s first super PAC at the time. However, the payment was initially not mentioned in federal reporting, and it only became noticeable after Trump filed an expense disclosure case on Thursday, calling the payment to Melania a “contest”, according to the New York Times.

Melania’s name was not mentioned in the list of super PAC expenses, which was made public last year. The report showed two payments made on December 2 and 3, 2021, one totaling $125,000 and the other $30,000 to Designer’s Management Agency. The money was listed under “event planning and consulting,” according to Federal Election Commission records.

In the new financial disclosure, Trump said the $155,000 was paid to his wife on December 2, 2021.

Then-President Donald Trump and Melania Trump walk to the White House from Marine One on September 11, 2020. Trump is charged with fraud after Melania received $155,000 in 2021 from a super PAC that gave him is affiliated. Drew Angerer/Getty

The New York Times report has drawn criticism against Trump, who is running for president again despite several legal challenges and two indictments. He is currently leading in the polls to be the likely Republican nominee.

Newsweek has reached out to Trump’s media representative and Melania Trump’s press office via email for comment.

“This is yet another example of the outrageous behavior of Donald Trump. Political leaders should not enrich themselves, but rather seek to enrich ordinary Americans. It is time for us to move beyond Trump and invest in a new leader. for our future,” tweeted former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, who is also seeking the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, another 2024 candidate, called Trump “brazen”, tweeting: “Billionaire using donor money to pay his personal legal bills and now paying his wife more twice what the average American earns just for choosing dinnerware. There’s the scam and then there’s the Trump scam. Undisputed champions.”

Citizens for Ethics said on Twitter: “This isn’t the first time Trump’s political operation has made money for his family. And it’s not clear we know the extent of the payments to the Trump family. But add $155,000 to the tally.”

“The $155,000 was listed as a salary for a ‘speaking’ by Mrs. Trump. That must have been one hell of a speech!” Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe said on Twitter.

Reporting the ultimate destination of where the money is going is generally not required by federal rules, but committees are only required to disclose the first vendor paid. Charles Gantt, PAC treasurer, told The New York Times that he “complies with all applicable reporting obligations.”

Melania was reportedly hired through her agency for a “design consultancy” for the super PAC dinner, and she was reportedly responsible for choosing the tableware, arranging the backdrops, and choosing the flower arrangements. The fee was $125,000 and she received an additional $30,000 for additional services unrelated to the first contract. But, the super PAC didn’t know what Melania’s share of the money received from the agency was.

The super PAC ended in late 2022 and transferred $8.9 million to a new pro-Trump PAC of the same name called Make America Great Again Inc.

