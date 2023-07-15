Politics
I was disinvited from a congressional hearing on Chinese threats to free speech
The House Education and Workforce Committee invited me, the Chinese director of Human Rights Watch, to bear witness July 13 on the Chinese government’s threats to academic freedom in the United States. My written testimonywhich focused heavily on the role of Chinese government and Chinese Communist Party actors, also included a short sentence criticizing the Trump administration Shares which we believe has compounded the larger problem.
Committee staffers asked me to remove this sentence: “Trump administration stokes anti-Chinese racism.” When I refused, they withdrew the invitation.
The hearing has taken place and it is essential to ensure that Chinese government actors responsible for threats to free speech in the United States are not left behind.
My organization has documented Chinese threats to human rights in half a dozen democracies since 2014. Under President Xi Jinping, who took power in 2012, Chinese authorities are aggressively seeking to shape global perceptions of China, including at the colleges and universities. They improperly attempt to influence academic discussions and institutions, monitor students and scholars from China and China, and censoring academic research.
They have financially supported academic programs that portray the Chinese government in an entirely positive light, and they have tried to influence who is – and is not — authorized to speak on campus. The very openness of universities in democratic countries makes them particularly vulnerable to the kinds of threats we have documented.
Censorship, self-censorship, surveillance, harassment and threats against Chinese and Chinese students and scholars are persistent problems on US campuses. More recently, we have been following the problems faced by pro-democracy hong kong students following Beijing’s imposition of a draconian “national security” law on this territory in 2020. And at the end of 2022, we examined universities’ willingness to protect the freedom of expression of those who support protesters in China who challenged this government’s “zero-Covid” lockdowns.
Throughout this work, we have met with hundreds of university administrators and leaders across the United States, almost none of whom have been willing to adopt prevention or mitigation policies. Some state categorically that they have no such problems on their campuses, although when pressed they admit that they are not looking for evidence. Others insist that their existing rules are sufficient to tackle the problems.
New And more strict US government policies on national security and financial disclosure have prompted universities to make changes regarding their ties to Chinese state entities, but few have taken steps to improve protections around free speech, particularly for students. appalling waves anti-Chinese racism have made universities reluctant to adopt stronger positions, fearing they will be seen as exacerbating this problem – despite the compatibility of condemning racism and condemning threats to free speech. We have written a code of Conduct to help schools think about solutions to these problems, and some have quietly adopted our recommendations.
But there is another free speech issue at stake in this hearing. In February 2022, George Washington University reversed a decision to censor artwork on campus critical of the Chinese Communist Party. Republican Rep. Virginia Foxx, who is now chair of the Education and Workforce Committee, in remarks ultimately praising GWU, critical universities for claiming to support free speech but punishing “those who have different views for simply expressing their opinion”. Those who don’t stand up for free speech on campus are “no better than the Chinese Communist Party,” she said.
This remains a reasonable acknowledgment of an academic institution’s initial error, and then of its efforts to correct it. And it’s encouraging to know that members of this subcommittee want to know more about the larger topic.
But to dismiss an informative analysis simply because it criticizes the Trump administration’s racist comments — which have prevented effective action against Chinese government threats on campuses — raises questions about who is “better than” whom. Congressional hearings, like campus debates, are enhanced by strong discussion. In this case, an intolerance of peaceful criticism in Washington benefits those in Beijing who are deeply hostile to free speech.
Sophiae Richardson is China director at Human Rights Watch..
