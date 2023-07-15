France: Sandalwood sitar, Pochampally silk ikat sari: what Prime Minister Modi offered to his guests in France | India News





PM Modi in France | How this tour will be a new start for the India-France strategic relationship NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi added a cultural touch to his diplomatic visit to France by showcasing distinct pieces of Indian craftsmanship to French President Emmanuel Macron his wife Brigitte Macron, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, President of the French National Assembly Yael Braun-Pivet and President of the French Senate Gerard Larcher . These gifts showcased the rich heritage of Indian textiles, arts and crafts.

Sandalwood sitar to French President Emmanuel Macron The unique Sitar musical instrument replica is made of pure sandalwood. The art of sandalwood carving is an exquisite and ancient craft practiced in South India for centuries. 03:02 Paris: Modi and the French Prez Emmanuel Macron take part in the India-France CEO Forum Pochampally Ikat in a sandalwood box to the French first lady Brigitte Macron The Pochampally silk ikat fabric, originating from the town of Pochampally in Telangana, India, is a fascinating testament to India’s rich textile heritage. Renowned for its intricate patterns and vibrant colors, the Pochampally ikat silk saree encapsulates the beauty, craftsmanship and cultural heritage of India, making it a real treasure in the textile world. 02:07 Watch: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by President Macron at the Elysee Palace in Paris French Prime Minister Lisabeth Borne received a marble marquetry work table as a gift Marble inlay work is a captivating art form made on marble using semi-precious stones. The base marble used for this exquisite work comes from Makrana, a renowned city in Rajasthan known for its high quality marble. The semi-precious stones used in the artwork are sourced from various parts of Rajasthan and other cities in India. The complex process involves the manual cutting and engraving of semi-precious stones on the marble. Small pieces of these stones are delicately shaped and inserted into the grooves resulting in a stunning and colorful masterpiece of art.

Yal Braun-Pivet, the President of the French National Assembly, received a hand-knitted silk Cashmere Carpet Kashmir silk rugs are world renowned for their softness and craftsmanship. The vibrant colors and intricate knots of the rug set it apart from the rest. A unique feature of Kashmir silk rugs is their ability to display different colors depending on the angle or side of view. They often feature shades that look distinct day and night, creating the illusion of seeing multiple rugs instead of just one. 02:41 PM Modi set to meet French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Lisabeth Borne: Foreign Secy Kwatra The President of the French Senate, Gérard Larcher received a hand-carved elephant made of Ambavari sandalwood This decorative elephant figurine is meticulously carved from pure sandalwood. It captures the grace and majesty of these magnificent creatures. In Indian culture, sandalwood elephant figures have a special meaning, symbolizing wisdom, strength and good fortune. These elaborately crafted figurines are a reminder of the harmonious connection between nature, culture and art.

By presenting these remarkable pieces of Indian craftsmanship, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wanted to strengthen cultural ties between India and France and promote an appreciation of India’s rich artistic traditions.

