For Cuban-American voters in Florida, his trump cards run a mile





MIAMI Flipping through her phone outside the Versailles restaurant on a 91-degree day here, Maria Diaz quickly landed on a photo of herself wearing a Mamas for DeSantis shirt just after Ron DeSantis was re-elected as governor in 2022.

A few swipes, and she found another image: of herself and a friend at a Donald Trump rally in Hialeah, both smiling in pink Trump 2020 hats.

Like many of her fellow Cuban Americans living in Florida, Diaz is a conservative who supported both candidates in their past races. But with three Floridians Trump, DeSantis and now Miami Mayor Francis Suarez in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, his loyalty is now being tested.

I’m probably leaning more towards Trump, he already knows who the players are. And I feel like I’m in a really bad place right now in this country, Diaz said.

She is far from alone in her assessment. Based on conversations with political analysts, campaign surrogates and voters in Miami-Dade County and elsewhere in Florida, the race for Cuban-American voter loyalty appears to be a trump card, leaving his Republican rivals in the state to catch up.

Francis Suarez during an event at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in Simi Valley, Calif., on June 15, 2023. Eric Thayer/Bloomberg via Getty Images files Trump’s overwhelming force

Standing outside his office in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, Fernand Amandi, who runs Miami-based public opinion research firm Bendixen & Amandi, described Cuban-American support for the former president as overwhelming.

Donald Trump is at the point where he could share a Cuban cafecito with Fidel Castro on Fifth Avenue and not lose any Cuban-American supporters, he said.

Although Trump won Florida in the 2016 Republican primary, exit polls show he lost the Cuban-American vote to Florida Senator Marco Rubio whose parents are 46-year-old Cuban immigrants. percentage points. After that, Trump went on what Amandi described as a charm offensive in the judicial press, campaigning in Florida, appearing on radio in Spanish and enforcing hardline policies toward Cuba during his term as president.

In the following election, he won 56% of Cuban voters in the state, according to NBC News exit polls.

Kevin Marino Cabrera, who led Trumps 2020 statewide re-election campaign and is now Miami-Dade County commissioner, said it was too early in the primary process for a candidate appoints an outreach director for Cuban American voters in Florida ahead of the 2024 election. But also, he argued, at this point the Trump team might not need it.

You just have a huge movement of grassroots people supporting him that hasn’t stopped since 2015, Cabrera said in a phone interview. You don’t have to activate them because they didn’t stop.

It’s no surprise that President Trump has the support of a wide cross section of Americans who have seen first hand what he can do to boost the economy, secure our border, protect communities and end the unnecessary wars,” Trump spokesman Steven Cheung said. “They want America to be a prosperous nation again and there’s only one person who can do that, President Trump.

Cuban exiles gather at Versailles restaurant in Little Havana in support of Donald Trump, in Miami on June 13, 2023. Pedro Portal/Tribune News Service via Getty Images file A lonely road for some DeSantis supporters

Standing on a shaded sidewalk at Miamis Cuban Memorial Park, Maria Peiro described a political environment that can sometimes be difficult for Cuban-American DeSantis supporters like her.

Right now, you can’t say you support DeSantis because they will sue you. They think you’re a traitor to Trump if you do that, Peiro said. A lot of people said to me, I support DeSantis. I just don’t want to say it out loud. Because we have, you know, loud Trump supporters chasing them sometimes.

A former volunteer for the DeSantis 2018 gubernatorial bid, Peiro is no longer affiliated with the campaign. Instead, she chooses to share videos and news articles on her Facebook page, hoping to win over her fellow Cuban Americans with messages from governors on what she calls culture war issues such as the critical race theory and gender identity, which she argues are used to indoctrinate. children at school.

Maria Peiro. Aaron Franco/NBC News

Although she once considered herself a supporter of Trump, she now voices her criticism of the former president.

When he had a majority in Congress and the Senate, he was unable to get things done to unite the Republicans behind him, so that he could pass the laws and things that he promised, like complete the wall, get rid of Obamacare. And it was a lot of drama, unlike DeSantis, who is more focused, gets things done, unites the party people behind him, Peiro said. And, you know, he’s not on Twitter all the time.

One thing camp surrogates Trump and DeSantis agree on is that Manhattan grand juries’ indictment against the former president relating to $130,000 payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and her act Federal indictments related to alleged mishandling of classified documents have so far done no harm. her campaign but helped her.

Republican presidential candidate and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis walks with his wife Casey in Merrimack, NH during a July 4 parade. Reba Saldanha/AP

NBC News reached out to the DeSantis campaign and Never Back Down a PAC that backs governors running for president to comment on the candidates’ support in the Cuban-American community, but the campaign did not respond in a timely manner.

Dave Vasquez, Never Back Down’s national press secretary, pointed out that DeSantis was the first Republican governor in nearly 20 years to turn Miami-Dade County red, adding: He won Florida with the most wide margin of all governors in 40 years and hes proven he is the candidate who can send Joe Biden back to Delaware permanently with no apologies.

Vasquez also referred NBC News to former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva, a Republican who represented parts of Miami-Dade County and Hialeah and who supports DeSantis’ bid for the Republican nomination.

While there is no evidence that Trump’s indictments were politically motivated, he believes the former president’s message about his indictments resonates with a Cuban-American population that has witnessed a long history of arbitrary arrests and prosecutions in his home country.

I think just as we saw Trump’s numbers jump dramatically immediately after the New York indictment, they went from strength to strength after the federal indictment, Oliva said. So I think what you’re seeing is a natural knee-jerk reaction to what’s perceived as persecution.

The only Cuban-American candidate

Since his announcement for the Republican nomination in June, Miami’s mayor has portrayed himself as a first-generation American who can connect with segments of the country outside of the Republican base, including urban and Hispanic voters.

Son of Cuban immigrants, Suarez was re-elected in 2021 with nearly 79% of the vote.

But the political pundits, DeSantis supporters and Trump supporters who spoke for this article all expressed strong skepticism that Suarez would make a dent in support for either candidate among Cubans. Americans.

The bond in the relationship between Cuban voters and Trump is so strong that not even another Cuban-American candidate in Francis Suarez would threaten that relationship, Amandi said.

Other voters described Suarez as insufficiently conservative, pointing to his reported vote for Democrat Andrew Gillum in the 2018 gubernatorial race. Suarez also clashed with DeSantis over Covid restrictions, which Peiro said she considered as a disqualifier for a Republican candidate.

I just think he’s in this rush just to get name ID for something else he wants to do. But I don’t think he’ll get any votes, hardly any votes from Cuban Americans, Peiro said.

NBC News has contacted a spokesperson for SOS America PAC to request an interview or a surrogate who may speak to Suarez’s candidacy. The spokesperson did not comment directly on this story but referred NBC News to a substitute, who did not respond in time.

Despite the long road to the March 19 primary and the bitter political battles ahead, there is evidence that voters in this winner-takes-all state with 125 delegates at stake are relishing the fight.

It’s like a really good football game coming up, Diaz said. Who will win ? I don’t know. His two champions against each other.

