Politics
Foreign Secretary Penny Wong continues to convince Southeast Asia that AUKUS is a good idea
Submarines barely noted a mention, however, at the forum itself, and Indonesia softened up considerably in its official public comment, with Widodo recounting this masthead in an exclusive interview on the eve of its trip to Australia: This decision of Australia, I must respect it.
We made a big effort to engage deeply and early on, which is quite different from how the Morison government did on the issue before the [initial AUKUS] announcement, Wong said in an interview on the sidelines of the rally in Jakarta, which culminated with Friday’s East Asia summit for foreign ministers, at which his counterparts from the United States, China, India, Russia and Japan were also present.
I think the region better understands our motivations and the details of what is happening.
The region is very aware of being at the center of great strategic competition. And they want assurances on how we’re approaching that and what that means for that.
And then there is the nuclear confusion.
Stressing that Australia’s new submarines were being sought to replace an existing capability and would be nuclear fueled and unarmed, the government was also careful to bring non-AUKUS members into the loop before releasing further details. on the security deal in March, making as many as 60 phone calls to world leaders, including those in Southeast Asia where apprehension has been most acute.
In addition to challenging the transfer of nuclear technology, Indonesia had been particularly shocked that it had not been consulted before AUKUS’ original announcement in September 2021. And while Prime Minister Scott Morrison defended the extreme secrecy that the was circling as needed, Wong said. had been a mistake to leave regional neighbors in the dark.
I think we only have to look at how it was received to judge that it could have been handled better, she said.
And I think our take on how that should have been handled was how we handled subsequent announcements.
I think it’s always a problem in diplomacy if you blind people.
Albanian governments are focused on Southeast Asia, as well as the Pacific, where China has also sought to expand its influence amid its rivalry with the United States, signing a controversial police cooperation agreement this week with the Solomon Islands, was evident from the outset last year.
Albanese himself ventured to Jakarta to see Widodo less than two weeks after taking office, making it his first bilateral visit, and Wong, who joined him and caused a stir by speaking Indonesian , began a flying frenzy of which one of the first stops was Kota Kinabalu, the Malaysian city where she was born.
I think [South-East Asian governments] welcomed the increased engagement at the senior, leadership and ministerial level. I think they heard us, I hope, when we talk about… our commitment to making our partnership with them as strong as possible, Wong said.
I am from the region, and I knew the region well, and before becoming foreign minister, we had a very long time in opposition to think about how we could approach the region.
There are myriad challenges to maintain and advance ties with a patchwork of nations with varying political landscapes and priorities, most of which are determined not to have to choose between Washington and Beijing. At the same time, they make no apologies for a growing economic dependence on China.
Indonesia, chair of ASEAN this year and by far its largest country, called on Australia and groups such as AUKUS and the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, comprising Australia, the United States, Japan and India, to be more inclusive.
Obstacles to democracy, meanwhile, are laid bare particularly in mainland Southeast Asia, where Myanmar is controlled by the junta, the Thai military and royal establishment has resisted the election of a new Cambodia’s progressive leader and will hold elections next Sunday, which the main opposition party has been banned from contesting.
Asked about the upcoming elections in Cambodia, where Australia played a pivotal role in democratic transition three decades ago, Wong said: The restriction of political space is something we have commented on and made representations to publicly and in private.
So its opposition parties, freedom of expression, etc. : this is one of the challenges of the region, isn’t it? That we live in a region where many countries do not share our values and views on how to organize democracy and advance it.
Loading
We must continue to engage and continue the dialogue, but at the same time be true to who we are and express our views on the nature of what we consider to be universal rights, such as freedom of expression and the freedom to participate in political expression in particular .
Yet, although there is a stark contrast in worldviews in this regard, Wong said she found a closer alignment between Australia and Southeast Asian governments when it came to her. acted to secure their future in turbulent geopolitical times.
The countries in the region…we have different political systems, we have different histories, different cultural heritages, those who are members of the non-aligned movement, were an ally of the United States, etc., a- she declared.
So we start in different places, but I think it’s been remarkable to me that where we want to end up is a very similar place, which is a peaceful, stable, prosperous region where sovereignty is respected.
