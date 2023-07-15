PM Modi’s Chandrayaan-3 writes new chapter tweet as ISRO launches 3rd mission | Latest India News

Minutes after the successful launch of India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh Sriharikota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had written a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. He said the mission is rising high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian. Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Reuters)

This momentous achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication of our scientists. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!, PM Modi tweeted.

President Draupadi Murmu also hailed the successful launch, saying India has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking another milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked tirelessly to accomplish the feat! She added, “This demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.

Several other political leaders also congratulated the successful launch of the lunar mission.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister shared the video of the launch on Twitter and wrote to Jai Hind.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the ISRO team and said, “The world is watching our new mission which is creating new records every day under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji . I am confident that the hard work of our scientists will bear fruit, that the lander will successfully land on the surface of the Moon, and that this recording from India will bring the science of the Moon to the world.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: Today more than a billion of us are looking up at the sky beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the result of decades of work by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space program in 1962, followed by the establishment of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spaceship on the moon surface. A truly amazing feat! Congratulations to the entire ISRO team.

About Chandrayaan-3

Chandrayaan-3’s journey from Earth to the Moon is estimated to take about a month, and landing is scheduled for August 23, covering a distance of more than 300,000 km. Upon landing, the spacecraft is expected to operate for one lunar day, or approximately 14 Earth days. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module and weighs around 3,900 kilograms.