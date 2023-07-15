Politics
PM Modi’s Chandrayaan-3 writes new chapter tweet as ISRO launches 3rd mission | Latest India News
Minutes after the successful launch of India’s third lunar exploration mission Chandrayaan-3 into orbit from the Satish Dhawan Space Center in Andhra Pradesh Sriharikota, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had written a new chapter in India’s space odyssey. He said the mission is rising high, elevating the dreams and ambitions of every Indian.
This momentous achievement is a testament to the tireless dedication of our scientists. I salute their spirit and ingenuity!, PM Modi tweeted.
President Draupadi Murmu also hailed the successful launch, saying India has successfully launched Chandrayaan-3, marking another milestone in space exploration. Heartiest congratulations to the @ISRO team and everyone who worked tirelessly to accomplish the feat! She added, “This demonstrates the nation’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of space science and technology. My best wishes for the success of the lunar mission.
Several other political leaders also congratulated the successful launch of the lunar mission.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister shared the video of the launch on Twitter and wrote to Jai Hind.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated the ISRO team and said, “The world is watching our new mission which is creating new records every day under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji . I am confident that the hard work of our scientists will bear fruit, that the lander will successfully land on the surface of the Moon, and that this recording from India will bring the science of the Moon to the world.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wrote: Today more than a billion of us are looking up at the sky beaming with pride. Chandrayaan 3 is the result of decades of work by the scientific community since the launch of India’s space program in 1962, followed by the establishment of ISRO in 1969. The success of this mission will make us only the fourth nation to land a spaceship on the moon surface. A truly amazing feat! Congratulations to the entire ISRO team.
About Chandrayaan-3
Chandrayaan-3’s journey from Earth to the Moon is estimated to take about a month, and landing is scheduled for August 23, covering a distance of more than 300,000 km. Upon landing, the spacecraft is expected to operate for one lunar day, or approximately 14 Earth days. The spacecraft is equipped with a lander, a rover and a propulsion module and weighs around 3,900 kilograms.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/india-news/pm-modis-chandrayaan-3-scripts-new-chapter-tweet-as-isro-launches-3rd-moon-mission-101689327680822.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump accuses Biden of reckless escalation in Ukraine after White House authorizes deployment of reservists to Europe
- PM Modi’s Chandrayaan-3 writes new chapter tweet as ISRO launches 3rd mission | Latest India News
- Serious Threat: US, Japan and South Korea Reject North Korea’s Missile Test | Military News
- HoYoverse Addresses Genshin Impact Voice Actors’ Missing Payments
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: July 14
- Ukraine general: arrival of cluster munitions ‘could radically change battlefield’
- What is the game of skill? 5 facts about today’s most popular hidden hobby
- Powell River hockey player attends Dallas Stars camp
- Scientists pinpoint exactly where thousands of individual proteins are made in intact tissues and single cells.Massachusetts Institute of Technology News
- International news: Rain cancels Friday’s WBSC World Cup games, unbeaten USA and Great Britain to meet on Saturday
- India’s moon mission rocket blasts off into space – BBC News
- Mosquito carrying West Nile virus found in Madison County, Illinois