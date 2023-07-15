Trump accuses Biden of reckless escalation in Ukraine after White House authorizes deployment of reservists to Europe





Topline

Former President Donald Trump has attacked President Joe Bidens’ decision to activate military reserve forces for deployment in Europe, accusing the president of forcing the US military to the point of disaster and pushing us further toward a third world war.

Former U.S. President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump delivers… [+] remarks during a Nevada Republican volunteer recruitment event at Fervent: A Calvary Chapel on July 8, 2023 in Las Vegas.

Mario Tama/Getty Images Highlights

Trump made the statement after Biden on Thursday authorized the Department of Defense to send 3,000 reservists to Europe, indicating that US military operations in Europe have been stretched by the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Suggesting that the United States should limit aid to Ukraine, Trump accused Biden in a statement released by his campaign of pledging to continue sending American treasure and weapons to fuel an endless war.

He also reiterated his earlier statement that he would end the war within 24 hours if re-elected.

crucial quote

Ranks are getting so thin that reserve troops are forced to support Biden’s calamitous policies in Europe, Trump said.

Key Context

Bidens’ decision to allow the deployment of reservists is part of a series of steps the Biden administration has taken over the past week to reinforce its commitment to supporting Ukraine in its war against Russia. Last week, the Biden administration announced it would send cluster bombs to Ukraine, despite widespread criticism of such weapons, which incorporate submunitions known to accidentally detonate and injure civilians, sometimes years after the cluster bombs were fired. Biden and U.S. G-7 partners also announced long-term security commitments to Ukraine on Wednesday, including helping build a sustainable military, bolstering Ukraine’s economic stability, and a immediate technical and financial support.

Tangent

Trump also lambasted Bidens’ decision to send cluster bombs to Ukraine and accused him of a major breach of classified information for telling CNN Ukraine was running out of ammunition to explain the decision. to send cluster bombs. Trump called the statement a humiliating admission that our enemies are no doubt salivating over. Trump, however, made a similar revelation in 2019, when he told a White House press conference that military officials told him: We don’t have ammunition, shortly after he entered. active.

Further reading

Biden: Putin has already lost the war with Ukraine (Forbes)

US sends cluster bombs to UkraineHere’s why they’re so controversial (Forbes)

What is Article 5 of NATO? Military provisions likely to block Ukraine’s membership in the Alliance: Forbes

