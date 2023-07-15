Velvet Gloves: The Soft Power Influence of the Chinese Communist Party





In 2012, President Xi Jinping proposed the Chinese Dream of National Rejuvenation that would once again make China the greatest nation in the world. It is not an illusion, nor a hollow slogan, he said. His words laid the groundwork for the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) to employ various means and tactics for the great rejuvenation of China. Since then, the CCP and other organizations in China have worked to realize this dream. Economic prosperity and Taiwan’s unification with the mainland are two big parts of this dream. Influence of soft power Under Xi, China has launched a series of initiatives that would facilitate economic prosperity and international trade for China even as it fights with the West for the unification of Taiwan. China is employing a series of measures to expand its soft power influence around the world that would strengthen China’s position globally and help realize the Chinese dream. Read also: War of influence: how the UFWD is leading China’s charm offensive Tools used by CCP By interfering in overseas local elections that would bring to power a regime that supports China’s vision of growth and development by creating fake YouTube and Weibo accounts to counter negative portrayals of China, the CCP is using several tools to extend its soft power influence abroad. Media like press, radio, television, social networking sites like Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, WeChat, Weibo, TikTok and Plurk, movies and books are all mobilized by the Chinese government to spread their narrative and counter any negative perception. China has various media such as VTS, CHBC, and Haifeng to deal with Taiwan-related issues only. China’s public and private enterprises play an important role for the Chinese government. At the request of the CCP, these companies act as subsidiaries and engage in business with other foreign companies. Watch: Gravitas: Did China Hack US Government Accounts? Digital platforms such as WeChat, Weibo, and TikTok also often work for the CCP. It is well documented that in a few local elections held in Canada, people were encouraged via WeChat to vote for certain candidates of Chinese origin in exchange for money. Success of Chinese soft power influence China has succeeded in forcing private companies, airlines or hotel chains to name their destinations in Taipei as Taipei, China. In 2012, China blocked the New York Times website after it published an article about members of Prime Minister Wen Jiabao’s family amassing billions of dollars in fortune. The site was blocked in retaliation for the article which was not well received by the Chinese authorities. For fear of facing similar repercussions, many companies refrain from publishing ads in media critical of China. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

