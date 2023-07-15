Politics
What WhatsApp wonders are behind Boris Johnson’s password lock screen?
What wonders can lie on Boris Johnson’s Covid-era phone and the WhatsApp messages on it? We can only speculate or rather we can’t because The Heralds lawyers have made it clear that it’s not allowed.
This week, the official government inquiry sought access to discussions of the pandemic as it seeks to examine the decisions that have been made by the government and what led to them.
The former prime minister is said to be unable to remember the password for the device in question. Many people use familiar number sequences like a child’s birthday, but to be fair to Mr Johnson, you only get a limited number of attempts and who can remember that many birthdays of anyway ?
Many would say it seems vaguely implausible that the country’s leader has such an outdated model of phone that it has no fingerprint or facial recognition, but we have to take Mr Johnson at his word. After all, if such technology were installed, all one would need to do was find a lightly beleaguered bale of hay and point the phone in its general direction.
With an ongoing war in Eastern Europe involving nuclear power, it may be comforting that the man who until recently had his hand on the big red button was probably functionally incapable of accidentally starting World War III. , still assuming the Trident codes aren’t a stanza from some vaguely racist Imperial poem, which they probably are, come to think of it.
Now it looks like government experts are on the verge of a breakthrough, but there’s reason to suspect claiming Twitterati might be disappointed.
Although Mr Johnson said he was happy to share the messages with the inquiry provided they could access the phone, that does not mean the general public will be able to see what the former Prime Minister was texting to Rishi Sunak at the start of the lockdown, or indeed anything.
The Cabinet Office may request redactions before the messages are shown to other witnesses, departments and bereaved families, and the inquiry may apply its own redactions. It is plausible, if not likely, that a decision will be made not to make any messages public at all.
While that seems unlikely, it should be noted that the UK government only officially acknowledged the existence of MI6 in 1994, by which time there had been no less than 16 James Bond films, and it took until in October last year to declassify documents relating to the Profumo case. , nearly 60 years after the original survey.
Unspun |Analysis: Manpower is on top, but can it land the plane?
Even if the messages are broadcast, the probability of finding some kind of smoking gun adjacent to the Watergate is low. We can expect to find the initial response to the pandemic both panicked and incompetent, but we knew that drinking the same after work anyway? wouldn’t exactly be a shocking group chat message to find out given what we now know about Downing Street culture.
Likewise, if you’re a conspirator, Johnson may have revealed plans to plant the 5G mind-control virus before switching to his lizard form, his reptilian claws rendering the touchscreen unusable, but in Overall, the odds are in favor of a banal government chat mixed with some Bullingdon humor.
It is of course right that the inquiry be able to assess the actions our leaders took in what was a generational crisis and that Mr Johnson be forced to comply. Don’t expect fireworks or at least unredacted fireworks.
… enjoyed the article? Register for free at Unspun newsletter and receive it directly in your inbox every weekday evening at 7 p.m..Click here
|
Sources
2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/23657067.whatsapp-wonders-lie-behind-boris-johnsons-password-lock-screen/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkish president expresses hope for extension of Black Sea grains deal – Middle East Monitor
- What WhatsApp wonders are behind Boris Johnson’s password lock screen?
- Dabang Delhi vs Goa Challengers Preview, Prediction, Head to Head & Live Streaming Details
- Google’s AI Chatbot Breaks Regulations, Expands Internationally
- Gujarat earthquake: Magnitude 3 earthquake hits Kutch
- Velvet Gloves: The Soft Power Influence of the Chinese Communist Party
- Trump accuses Biden of reckless escalation in Ukraine after White House authorizes deployment of reservists to Europe
- PM Modi’s Chandrayaan-3 writes new chapter tweet as ISRO launches 3rd mission | Latest India News
- Serious Threat: US, Japan and South Korea Reject North Korea’s Missile Test | Military News
- HoYoverse Addresses Genshin Impact Voice Actors’ Missing Payments
- Top Fashion Stories of the Week: July 14
- Ukraine general: arrival of cluster munitions ‘could radically change battlefield’