What wonders can lie on Boris Johnson’s Covid-era phone and the WhatsApp messages on it? We can only speculate or rather we can’t because The Heralds lawyers have made it clear that it’s not allowed.

This week, the official government inquiry sought access to discussions of the pandemic as it seeks to examine the decisions that have been made by the government and what led to them.

The former prime minister is said to be unable to remember the password for the device in question. Many people use familiar number sequences like a child’s birthday, but to be fair to Mr Johnson, you only get a limited number of attempts and who can remember that many birthdays of anyway ?

Many would say it seems vaguely implausible that the country’s leader has such an outdated model of phone that it has no fingerprint or facial recognition, but we have to take Mr Johnson at his word. After all, if such technology were installed, all one would need to do was find a lightly beleaguered bale of hay and point the phone in its general direction.

With an ongoing war in Eastern Europe involving nuclear power, it may be comforting that the man who until recently had his hand on the big red button was probably functionally incapable of accidentally starting World War III. , still assuming the Trident codes aren’t a stanza from some vaguely racist Imperial poem, which they probably are, come to think of it.

Now it looks like government experts are on the verge of a breakthrough, but there’s reason to suspect claiming Twitterati might be disappointed.

Although Mr Johnson said he was happy to share the messages with the inquiry provided they could access the phone, that does not mean the general public will be able to see what the former Prime Minister was texting to Rishi Sunak at the start of the lockdown, or indeed anything.

The Cabinet Office may request redactions before the messages are shown to other witnesses, departments and bereaved families, and the inquiry may apply its own redactions. It is plausible, if not likely, that a decision will be made not to make any messages public at all.

While that seems unlikely, it should be noted that the UK government only officially acknowledged the existence of MI6 in 1994, by which time there had been no less than 16 James Bond films, and it took until in October last year to declassify documents relating to the Profumo case. , nearly 60 years after the original survey.

Unspun |Analysis: Manpower is on top, but can it land the plane?

Even if the messages are broadcast, the probability of finding some kind of smoking gun adjacent to the Watergate is low. We can expect to find the initial response to the pandemic both panicked and incompetent, but we knew that drinking the same after work anyway? wouldn’t exactly be a shocking group chat message to find out given what we now know about Downing Street culture.

Likewise, if you’re a conspirator, Johnson may have revealed plans to plant the 5G mind-control virus before switching to his lizard form, his reptilian claws rendering the touchscreen unusable, but in Overall, the odds are in favor of a banal government chat mixed with some Bullingdon humor.

It is of course right that the inquiry be able to assess the actions our leaders took in what was a generational crisis and that Mr Johnson be forced to comply. Don’t expect fireworks or at least unredacted fireworks.

