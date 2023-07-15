Politics
Turkish president expresses hope for extension of Black Sea grains deal – Middle East Monitor
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed hope that parties to the Black Sea Grains Agreement will extend the deal which is due to expire on Monday, Anadolu Agency reports.
“We are preparing to welcome (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to Turkey in August. We are of the same opinion on the extension of the Black Sea grain corridor.
“(UN Secretary-General Antonio) Guterres sent a letter to Putin. I hope with this letter we ensure the extension of the grain corridor agreement with our joint efforts and those of the Russia,” Erdogan told reporters after Friday prayers in Istanbul.
This will help solve the problems of poor African countries, Erdogan said, adding that Putin also agreed with this.
Previously, Putin had offered to send grain to poor countries for free.
A year ago, Turkey, the UN, Russia and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports that had been halted after the start of the Russian war. -Ukrainian in February. A joint coordination center has been established in Istanbul. with officials from the three countries and the UN to oversee the shipments.
The first grain-carrying vessel under the historic deal set sail in August from the Ukrainian port of Odessa.
Turkey, internationally recognized for its role as a unique mediator between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kyiv and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.
Russian officials have strongly hinted that they may block the extension of the grain deal this month, complaining that parts of the deal allowing Russian exports have not been met.
Ties with Greece
Regarding ties with Greece, President Erdogan stressed that he and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, as recently re-elected leaders, share a common goal of taking steps “in a positive direction”.
Erdogan and Mitsotakis also met Wednesday on the sidelines of a NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius.
The most important issues Erdogan said he discussed with Mitsotakis were “related to Western Thrace, the question of the muftis”.
The Greek region of Western Thrace, near the border with Turkey, is home to a large, long-established Muslim Turkish minority of around 150,000 people.
Turkish rights are guaranteed by the 1923 Treaty of Lausanne, but the situation has deteriorated considerably in recent decades, with Greece refusing to recognize religious leaders, or muftis, elected by the minority.
Erdogan has signaled that he may meet again with Mitsotakis in the future after preliminary preparations by ambassadors and foreign ministers.
Turkey’s EU accession process
During his talks with other leaders in Vilnius, Erdogan said he discussed Turkey’s EU accession process in detail.
“We discussed in detail with the leaders of the EU countries and told them: ‘We want positive steps to be taken towards Turkey, which has been kept outside the doors of the EU for 52 years. ‘”, he added.
Turkey applied for EU membership in 1987 and has been a candidate country since 1999.
Negotiations for full membership began in October 2005, but have stalled in recent years due to political obstacles erected by some countries.
