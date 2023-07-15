Here is Russia’s response to President Joko Widodo’s strict warning ASEAN must not be a proxy for any country!





JAKARTA, DIO-TV.COM, Friday, July 14, 2023 – Indonesian President Joko Widodo has issued a stern warning to all ASEAN parties that they should not become proxies for any country in the world. ASEAN must be free from the influence of any military force, Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at Syahria La Hotel, Jakarta on Friday, July 14, 2023. Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s stern warning came during a courtesy visit by foreign ministers from member countries of the Association of South Asian Nations (ASEAN). “ASEAN cannot be a competition arena. ASEAN cannot be a proxy for any country.” “International law must be consistently respected among ASEAN members,” said Joko Widodo, quoted on the State Secretariat’s Youtube channel. Indonesian President Joko Widodo’s strong statement, responding to the potential for geopolitical competition, is indicated by turning to the South China Sea, in direct contact with China. A stern warning from Indonesian President Joko Widodo, ASEAN should not be a proxy for any country, given the situation in Asia Pacific is starting to heat up. Also Read: Russia’s Deputy Ambassador Attends Public Lecture at Mulawarman University, Discussing Importance of Multipolar and BRICS There are three global military forces launched by the United States and its allies in Asia-Pacific. First of all, AUKUS, building on the trilateral defense alliance cooperation of Australia, Britain and the United States (VICTIM) built in 2021. Secondthere is the Five Defense Arrangements (FPDA) made up of England, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and Singapore established in 1971. Thirdthe Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad), with members from the United States, India, Japan and Australia established in 2017. AUKUS, FPDA and QUAD were built to build military power in Asia-Pacific to stem China’s aggressiveness. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said the presence of foreign ministers from ASEAN and friendly countries aims to find solutions to the problems of the region and the world

