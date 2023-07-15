Politics
Boris ally claims government has password for phone demanded by Covid inquiry
A breakthrough may have been in the saga surrounding Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone, after an ally claimed Rishi Sunak’s government had recovered the passcode to unlock it.
The Covid inquiry had demanded the crucial device known as Phone 1 in Whitehall by 4pm on Monday, but the deadline was missed due to complications in accessing it.
Mr Johnson had forgotten the code used to unlock the abandoned iPhone in May 2021 after it emerged his mobile number had been online for 15 years, according to The temperature.
Allies suggested it was not correct to say the former prime minister could not remember his own numbers, but rather that he was simply not entirely sure.
The device likely contains key messages relating to the ordering of Covid lockdowns in 2020 and other important decisions through April 2021.
Mr Johnson ally: It’s not true Boris doesn’t remember his PIN, it’s just that he isn’t 100% confident he remembers it. Separately, the government came up with its own version of the PIN.
The Cabinet Office declined to say whether the passcode had been found, saying only that work to help Mr Johnson retrieve the messages was ongoing. A spokesman said: In accordance with the process established by the court, the Cabinet Office has provided all requested documents to the inquest.
The former Tory leader was advised not to access the phone for security reasons while he was Prime Minister in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been available for free online for 15 years.
Whitehall officials were known to try to securely retrieve messages from the phone, which is held by former prime ministers’ lawyers. It was feared that the content would be erased if the wrong number combination was entered.
However, The temperature reported that the device was last accessed in December 2021 after Lord Geidt, then Prime Minister’s Ethics Adviser, requested messages relating to an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat .
If correct, the report would suggest the phone has been opened since Mr Johnson was told to stop using the mobile phone. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson was approached about the claim.
But security experts have cast doubt on claims that the messages cannot be accessed due to a memory lapse on Mr Johnson’s part, saying the data could likely be recovered simply by removing the SIM card and placing it in another phone.
Andrew Whaley, senior technical director at Norwegian cybersecurity firm Promon, said: That’s a pretty lame excuse.
He added: Provided that Boriss WhatsApp is backed up, accessing the data would take a few minutes. Since this is a diplomatic phone, the security measures may very well be different, but even still, it is by no means an impossible task.
Susie Flintham, spokeswoman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said the idea of the passcode blocking things was a complete joke.
The activist said: No one seriously believes that Johnson’s messages cannot be accessed because he forgot a password he apparently used last December.
The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson’s previous phone after he lost a legal challenge.
Ministers had fought a request by the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, to release her uncensored messages, notebooks and diaries, arguing they should not have to hand over unambiguously irrelevant documents.
But the argument was dismissed by the High Court last week. The government has since released the rest of Mr Johnson’s documents, apart from the messages from the locked phone.
The inquest is believed to be aware of efforts to safely extract any potentially relevant content from Mr Johnson’s old phone.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/boris-johnson-phone-covid-inquiry-b2375208.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Erdogan confident in extending Ukrainian grain deal
- Boris ally claims government has password for phone demanded by Covid inquiry
- LARRY KUDLOW: Hollywood actors complain about bidenflation
- How to dress for success
- Gilgo Beach Murders: Suspect Rex Heuermann searches Google for explicit porn and case-related queries
- PM Modi and Global CEO of Chanel Discuss Measures to Popularize Khadi | Latest India News
- Trump asks Georgia’s highest court to disqualify election probe prosecutor and throw out grand jury report
- Actor Billy Baldwin says Gilgo Beach murder suspect was a classmate
- Google Chat remembers being on the internet and decides to support hyperlinks
- Jens Stoltenberg says Ukraine is closer to NATO than ever – BBC News
- Here is Russia’s response to President Joko Widodo’s strict warning ASEAN must not be a proxy for any country!
- Bollywood characters according to your zodiac sign