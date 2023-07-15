Boris ally claims government has password for phone demanded by Covid inquiry

Sign up for View from Westminster email for expert analysis straight to your inbox Receive our free View from Westminster email

A breakthrough may have been in the saga surrounding Boris Johnson’s old mobile phone, after an ally claimed Rishi Sunak’s government had recovered the passcode to unlock it.

The Covid inquiry had demanded the crucial device known as Phone 1 in Whitehall by 4pm on Monday, but the deadline was missed due to complications in accessing it.

Mr Johnson had forgotten the code used to unlock the abandoned iPhone in May 2021 after it emerged his mobile number had been online for 15 years, according to The temperature.

Allies suggested it was not correct to say the former prime minister could not remember his own numbers, but rather that he was simply not entirely sure.

The device likely contains key messages relating to the ordering of Covid lockdowns in 2020 and other important decisions through April 2021.

Mr Johnson ally: It’s not true Boris doesn’t remember his PIN, it’s just that he isn’t 100% confident he remembers it. Separately, the government came up with its own version of the PIN.

The Cabinet Office declined to say whether the passcode had been found, saying only that work to help Mr Johnson retrieve the messages was ongoing. A spokesman said: In accordance with the process established by the court, the Cabinet Office has provided all requested documents to the inquest.

The former Tory leader was advised not to access the phone for security reasons while he was Prime Minister in May 2021, after it emerged his number had been available for free online for 15 years.

Whitehall officials were known to try to securely retrieve messages from the phone, which is held by former prime ministers’ lawyers. It was feared that the content would be erased if the wrong number combination was entered.

Boris Johnson repeatedly at odds with Sunak government over Covid inquiry (PA Archive)

However, The temperature reported that the device was last accessed in December 2021 after Lord Geidt, then Prime Minister’s Ethics Adviser, requested messages relating to an investigation into the funding of the refurbishment of the Downing Street flat .

If correct, the report would suggest the phone has been opened since Mr Johnson was told to stop using the mobile phone. Mr Johnson’s spokesperson was approached about the claim.

But security experts have cast doubt on claims that the messages cannot be accessed due to a memory lapse on Mr Johnson’s part, saying the data could likely be recovered simply by removing the SIM card and placing it in another phone.

Andrew Whaley, senior technical director at Norwegian cybersecurity firm Promon, said: That’s a pretty lame excuse.

He added: Provided that Boriss WhatsApp is backed up, accessing the data would take a few minutes. Since this is a diplomatic phone, the security measures may very well be different, but even still, it is by no means an impossible task.

Boris Johnsons Phone 1 demanded by Covid inquiry (PA Archive)

Susie Flintham, spokeswoman for Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice UK, said the idea of ​​the passcode blocking things was a complete joke.

The activist said: No one seriously believes that Johnson’s messages cannot be accessed because he forgot a password he apparently used last December.

The Cabinet Office had until 4pm on Monday to hand over unredacted WhatsApp messages from Mr Johnson’s previous phone after he lost a legal challenge.

Ministers had fought a request by the chair of the inquiry, Baroness Hallett, to release her uncensored messages, notebooks and diaries, arguing they should not have to hand over unambiguously irrelevant documents.

But the argument was dismissed by the High Court last week. The government has since released the rest of Mr Johnson’s documents, apart from the messages from the locked phone.

The inquest is believed to be aware of efforts to safely extract any potentially relevant content from Mr Johnson’s old phone.