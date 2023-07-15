Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis dominate GOP fundraising





Happy Friday! And a lucky day for whoever left the bag of cocaine at the White House! The Secret Service said FBI lab results from the package found insufficient DNA and could not recover any fingerprints, CNN reports. Therefore, the Secret Service is unable to compare the evidence with the known group of individuals, the USSS said in a statement.

Up to Speed ​​After the annual inflation rate peaked at 9.1% a year ago, it fell to 3.0% in June, a good sign for the US economy and the lowest since more than two years. But according to a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll, President Joe Bidens’ approval rating on the economy remains stagnant at 40%. On Thursday, Biden said Russian President Vladimir Putin had already lost his war on Ukraine. I think there will be a circumstance where ultimately President Putin decides that it is not in Russia’s interest, economically, politically or otherwise, to continue this war. But I can’t predict exactly how it happens. American Action Network and Congressional Leadership Fund, the issues advocacy group and super PAC, respectively aligned with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and supporting the House Republicans 2024 campaigns, announced Thursday the combined fundraising of $35 million over the course of of the first six months of this year, significantly more than the $21.6 million raised in the first six months of the previous year, 2021. A New York appeals court on Thursday ordered the state to redraw its Congress map. The decision will allow the largely Democratic state legislature to redraw district lines previously determined by a court-appointed neutral expert, a change that could topple up to six House seats currently held by Republicans, according to the New York Times. Republicans plan to appeal the decision. During a campaign stop in Hanover, New Hampshire, this week, Nikki Haley told The Dispatches David M. Drucker that she was not worried about her standing in the presidential primary race. I’m comfortable with every cue I hit. I expect us to stay where we are until mid-fall, Haley said in New Hampshire this week. Then, around mid-fall, it’ll start to move after the debates, after things start moving and everything that’s going to happen. Read the rest of the Druckers article here. At an event to promote her new book on Wednesday, Arizona Republican Kari Lake, who lost her 2022 gubernatorial bid, suggested she might run for the U.S. Senate seat. In fact, I’m watching the Senate race. It’s something I’m considering, Lake said, adding that she will make her decision in the coming months. This video sent by a super PAC supporting Francis Suarez’s long-running presidential campaign does not feature the mayor of Miami, but rather an artificial intelligence-generated version of him. This version of Suarez from the Odd Valley is offering those who donate at least $1 to his campaign a chance to win a free college year of PAC. It’s a way to reach the threshold of 40,000 unique donations to take the debate stage in August. Who’s hot and who’s not in the running for campaign money

For months, the only metric available to judge Republican presidential candidates has been polls. Finally, we now have a second metric: fundraising.

And it’s no surprise that second-quarter fundraising for the top contenders reflects their standing in the polls. Former President Donald Trump is the overwhelming favorite for the GOP nomination; he also won the second quarter money race. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is second to Trump; he garnered more in the three-month period ending June 30 than any other candidate except the former president. Let’s review:

Donald Trump. The former presidents’ campaign confirms that it has raised $35 million through donations averaging $34 each. A spokesperson declined to reveal how much went to the campaign and how much went to Save America, a political action committee subject to federal contribution limits. The size of Trump’s war chest is also unknown. Second-quarter fundraising disclosures are due at the Federal Election Commission on Saturday, July 15, so it won’t be a mystery for long.

