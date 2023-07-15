Politics
US and EU attack Russia in rare meeting in Southeast Asia
Jakarta (AFP) On Friday, senior diplomats from the United States and European Union accused the Russian foreign minister of being negative and unconstructive in a rare appearance with him at a Southeast Asian rally. in Jakarta.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken used the two days of meetings to hold further talks with China on managing tensions, even as he sought to rally Southeast Asian nations against “coercion from Beijing.
Blinken made no effort to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, who spoke behind closed doors in a session that brought together world powers.
Lavrov’s involvement was “neither constructive nor productive” and he offered “a completely negative presentation and program”, Blinken told reporters after the talks in Jakarta.
He said Moscow’s top diplomat “effectively blames all the world’s problems on the United States.”
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell also said Lavrov spoke “very aggressively” and vowed that Moscow’s war in Ukraine would continue.
Lavrov said “everything is a ‘Western conspiracy’ and the war will continue…because Russia is not at all ready to stop the aggression and withdraw its troops,” Borrell said.
The Russian Foreign Minister did not speak to the media after the meeting.
In an interview with Indonesian media earlier this week, Lavrov said the war in Ukraine would not end until Western nations give up their efforts to “defeat” Russia.
Blinken and Lavrov last saw each other in March in New Delhi, where they spoke briefly in person for the first time since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in part over Washington’s hopes of releasing the American citizens detained.
US officials say Russia is not serious about talks to end the war, although a number of developing world powers have pushed for diplomacy and refused to join Western efforts to isolate Russia.
President Vladimir Putin, currently an outcast among the United States and its allies, is expected to be hosted in coming months at summits in India and South Africa.
Blinken said he told foreign ministers in Jakarta that the United States was “ready to support a just and lasting peace in the conflict” in Ukraine.
Exposing China’s “coercion”
Despite tensions with Russia, the United States sees China as its main long-term competitor and has sought common cause with Southeast Asian countries wary of Beijing.
“Like many countries in the region, we are concerned about the PRC’s growing assertiveness in the South and East China Seas and the Taiwan Strait,” Blinken told reporters, referring to the People’s Republic of China. .
Addressing ASEAN foreign ministers earlier in the day, Blinken used more veiled language in calling for a “free, open, prosperous, secure, connected and resilient” Asia.
“It means a region where countries are free to choose their own paths and their own partners, where issues are addressed openly – not by coercion,” he said.
Friction has been rising for years between Beijing and Southeast Asian countries, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, over China’s vast maritime claims.
Tensions have also skyrocketed around Taiwan, the self-governing democracy that Beijing claims and does not rule out seizing by force.
Host Indonesia has warned that ASEAN should not become a proxy for global rivalries.
“The Indo-Pacific should not be another battleground,” Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi told ministers at the 18-nation East Asia Summit, which includes the United States, China and Russia, as well as Japan, India and Australia.
Talking about tensions in China
The United States and China have nonetheless worked to prevent the disagreements from spiraling out of control.
Blinken met with China’s foreign policy chief Wang Yi for more than an hour and a half on Thursday evening, less than a month after the top US diplomat paid a rare visit to Beijing.
Blinken said he told Wang that Washington would take “appropriate action” against hackers after a breach of US government email accounts that US tech giant Microsoft blamed on Chinese state-backed actors.
Wang urged Washington to “work with China in the same direction” to improve relations and stop interfering in Chinese affairs, according to a statement issued Friday by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing.
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong held her own meeting with Wang on Thursday and said she had urged Beijing to “navigate our differences wisely” and be “transparent” about a contentious police pact with the authorities. Solomon Islands.
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi also met with Wang on Friday, where Tokyo and Beijing exchanged barbs over the former’s plan to release treated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant.
The ASEAN talks have been dominated by the crisis in Myanmar. The bloc refused to invite the country’s military junta, which took power in February 2021.
With Myanmar’s chair at the table visibly empty, Blinken called for more pressure.
North Korea has also sent an official to Jakarta, even as it announced a test of its latest intercontinental ballistic missile this week.
South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin, meeting Blinken and Hayashi jointly, said the three allies must send a message to North Korea “that their provocations will not go unpunished”.
