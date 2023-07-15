Politics
Boris Johnson has pledged to rebuild 500 schools by 2030. So far only 4 have been delivered
A program launched by Boris Johnson to rebuild 500 schools by the end of the decade has so far delivered just four schools, amid a crisis with derelict buildings.
Only one of the buildings in the UK’s dilapidated schools renovation project has been completed on schedule.
The school reconstruction programme, launched by the former prime minister more than three years ago, aimed to transform 500 schools by 2030, with the government setting an approximate delivery rate of 50 renovated schools per year.
However, by July only four were rebuilt, three of which suffered delays.
And by May, 400 schools were slated for renovation, but only 24 had actually signed contracts for the work to take place.
The slow progress was confirmed in a response from Schools Minister Nick Gibb to a written parliamentary question.
Addressing the delays, Mr Gibb said initial forecasts for the program were made before the impact of significant events.
An Education Department source said Mr Gibb was referring to events such as the war in Ukraine.
The National Audit Office (NAO) said in a recent report that only 24 contracts had been signed to rebuild schools, well below the department’s internal forecast of 84. The independent public spending watchdog also said that he expects the Ministry of Education to rebuild fewer schools. than originally planned for the fiscal year ending March 2024.
The program is not the only recent failure in school construction by the government. I previously reported that a program that encouraged developers to rebuild schools was shut down after failing to build just one new school.
A construction industry source said I that many school projects had been slow to start, which had deterred their company from bidding for work.
They said: The government has repeatedly announced plans to rebuild schools, but the number of contracts actually awarded to these schools is very limited.
Former education secretary Nadhim Zahawi has repeatedly lobbied Downing Street to increase the rate of construction of the school reconstruction program, due to security concerns around older school buildings.
In 2021, the Ministry of Education prioritized 22 schools that were at high risk of collapse due to work safety concerns.
In emails leaked to The Observerone official described the condition of some of the schools as life-threatening and advocated increasing the delivery rate of the program to 300 per year from the current target of 50.
Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Munira Wilson MP said I: Every crumbling school building is a sign of years of Conservative neglect of our public services. Yet, because this government has not brought inflation under control, it cannot even build the schools it promised to replace.
It is time for the government to put its money in its mouth and invest in eliminating the school and college repair backlog.
A spokesperson for the Department for Education said: We are investing significantly in our school reconstruction program which will transform 500 schools across the country to provide fantastic new state-of-the-art facilities which will be operational at net zero.
We have announced 400 schools to date and, on average, we are meeting or exceeding expectations for contracted projects.
On top of that, we have allocated over $15 billion since 2015 to keep schools safe and running smoothly, including $1.8 billion committed for 2023-24.
